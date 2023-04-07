ID Connected to Idaho Murders Found in Accused Killer Bryan Kohberger’s Home



Bryan Kohberger enters Idaho courtroom

Accused killer Bryan Kohberger had an ID linked to the quadruple stabbings in his home, according to a leak to the media.

Bryan Kohberger, 28, is accused of fatally stabbing 20-year-old Ethan Chapin of Conway, Washington; 21-year-old Madison Mogen of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho; 20-year-old Xana Kernodle of Avondale, Arizona; and 21-year-old Kaylee Goncalves of Rathdrum, Idaho on November 13.



Murder victims from left: Kaylee Goncalves, Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Maddie Mogen

A gag order is still in place but a source told NewsNation an ID connected to the Idaho stabbings was found in one of Bryan Kohberger’s residences.

Kohberger was also allegedly cyber stalking one of the murder victims.

A crime expert said Kohberger may have taken an ID connected to the stabbings as a ‘trophy.’

According to the court documents, Kohberger’s DNA was found on a tan leather knife sheath left behind on Maddie Mogen’s bed on the 3rd floor at the King Road Residence.

“The sheath was later processed and had ‘Ka-Bar’ ‘USMC’ and the United States Marine Corps eagle globe and anchor insignia stamped on the outside of it,” Idaho police officer Brett Payne wrote in the 19-page affidavit. “The Idaho state lab later located a single source of male DNA (suspect Profile) left on the button snap of the knife sheath.”

Pennsylvania unsealed search warrants that revealed a number of items seized by law enforcement from Bryan Kohberger’s parents’ home during a December 30 raid.

Authorities seized black gloves, a Glock, a knife (possibly the murder weapon?), black face masks, ‘green leafy substance’ in a plastic bag and other items.

Police also seized parts of Bryan Kohberger’s white Hyundai Elantra.

Tire irons, a shovel, floor mats, a door panel, seats and seat cushions, headrests, seatbelt, brake pedal, gas pedal, a band-aid and other items were seized from the vehicle.

Kohberger could face a firing squad if convicted since Idaho’s governor just signed a new law that brought back the method of legal execution.

Click here to read the probable cause affidavit and read through and analysis.

Click here to read the unsealed search warrant on Bryan Kohberger’s Pullman, Washington apartment.

The preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 26 at 9 am.