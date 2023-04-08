“I Will Be Pursue Legal Action” – Female Swimmer Riley Gaines Announces She Will Sue Violent Trans Terrorists Who Beat Her After Speech at San Francisco Campus

On Thursday night former college swimmer Riley Gaines spoke at San Francisco University about trans men in female sports. Riley was assaulted by a mob of trans terrorists following her speech and was forced to hide in a classroom for three hours until police would escort her from campus.

On Good Friday night Riley Gaines joined Tucker Carlson to discuss the trans terrorist assault at San Francisco University by the trans zealots.

Riley Gaines told Tucker Carlson she was terrified when the trans mob swarmed her and assaulted her following her speech. How dare she speak out for women’s rights!

Riley Gaines: It was terrifying for me. The police did not inform me of any sort of action plan. Turning Point USA invited me to the campus. I delivered a very civil and respectful speech where I had great dialogue with even protesters who were participating in a sit in. All of a sudden, after my speech, the room was stormed. The lights were turned off, and I was rushed with no one there to escort me to a safe place, I was punched. I was hit multiple times. I was shoved until finally we exited the room, but we could not leave because the protesters flooded the halls.

Riley believes the trans mob acted so violently because they don’t have logic or science on their side.

Riley Gaines then told Tucker she is suing the trans terrorists who assaulted her on campus.

Riley Gaines: I will say the city of San Francisco police that stepped in, they did a phenomenal job in escorting me 3 hours later. But I will be pursuing legal action. I will ensure that the people who physically assaulted me, the people who put me in that position, they will face repercussions.

Riley is a true hero. And she is exactly right. The leftist mobs will continue their violence until there is pushback from decent people.