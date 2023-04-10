“I Think He Was Jerking the Government Around” – Bill Barr Trashes Trump, Says ‘Good Chance’ Former President will Be Indicted For Obstruction in Classified Docs Case (VIDEO)

Former US Attorney General Bill Barr on Sunday trashed Trump and said there is a high probability that the former president will be indicted on federal obstruction charges.

Bill Barr appeared on ABC’s “This Week” to discuss the various witch hunt probes targeting President Trump.

Barr criticized the Manhattan District Attorney’s case against Trump and said it doesn’t have any merit.

“I don’t think it has any merit. I think it is transparently an abuse of prosecutorial power to accomplish a political end,” Barr told Jon Karl of Alvin Bragg’s charges against Trump.

Bill Barr said Trump should be worried about Special Counsel Jack Smith’s investigation into the classified documents stored at Mar-a-Lago.

“I’d be most concerned about the documents at Mar-a-Lago,” Bill Barr said. “I think that’s a serious potential case…. He had no claim to those documents. I think they probably have some very good evidence.”

Biden’s Justice Department has nothing on Trump so they are going to try to get him on ‘obstruction’ charges.

Special Counsel Jack Smith has “new and significant evidence” of potential Trump obstruction in the Mar-a-Lago classified documents case, according to a leak to The Washington Post earlier this month.

The feds seized classified documents stored at Mar-a-Lago and thoroughly searched the property after the Justice Department issued Trump a subpoena in May to return so-called classified records.

According to a leak to WaPo, Jack Smith has emails and texts from a former Trump aide showing Trump may have rummaged through his boxes of classified documents stored at Mar-a-Lago after he was subpoenaed in May 2022.

Bill Barr said of Trump’s classified documents lawfully stored at Mar-a-Lago, “I think he was jerking the government around and they subpoenaed it, and they tried to jawbone him into delivering the documents. But the government is investigating the extent to which games were played and there was obstruction and keeping the documents from them.”

VIDEO: