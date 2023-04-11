On Monday, The Gateway Pundit’s Joe Hoft joined America Sunrise with Ed Henry and Karyn Turk to discuss events last week and over the weekend. This led to a discussion of the broken DOJ and FBI.

Over the weekend, a former Army soldier was found guilty of murder in a Texas court for an act many believe was self-defense. The corrupt Soros-backed DA in that case reportedly withheld pages of information that exonerated the shooter.

As background, Army soldier Daniel Perry was found guilty of murder by a Travis County jury.

Perry shot and killed an armed BLM-Antifa protester Garrett Foster in July 2020. A still frame of the footage appears to show Foster posturing as if he was pointing a gun at Perry.

The Gateway Pundit reported:

A Texas soldier was found guilty of murder on Friday after Soros-backed District Attorney Jose Garza sought murder charges for an act of self defense during the 2020 George Floyd riots. Sgt. Daniel Perry, an army soldier who shot and killed an armed BLM-Antifa protester in Austin in July 2020 was indicted on a murder charge in 2021.… In the summer of 2020, Police confirmed that two people fired shots during an altercation in Austin between a motorist and a Black Lives Matter-Antifa protester, during which the protester was shot and killed. Police say that the man who was killed, Garrett Foster, was armed and confronted the vehicle — but was not the other person who fired shots.… Prior to being fatally shot, Garrett Foster said on camera that the “people who hate us” are “too big of p-ssies to actually do anything about it” when asked why he was carrying a rifle. A still frame from footage of the incident appears to show Foster in a posture that looks like he was pointing a weapon at the driver.

After discussing this event and the corrupt FBI and DOJ, Karyn Turk asked,

What is the answer, to dismantle the FBI, to dismantle the justice system? Those don’t seem like good options, Joe, but it seems these seem broken beyond the point of being fixable.

Joe Hoft from TGP responded that he agreed and discussed the theory about “tone at the top.”. When the leaders of organizations are corrupt, corruption bleeds down throughout the entire organization.

Hoft shared:

We need an intervention. We to stop this craziness and put in a new group of individuals that are going to enforce the law because these guys aren’t right now… We’re the enemy.

This is what Judicial Watch’s Chris Farrell shared in 2018 during the criminal Mueller exam.

Next, the video of President Trump after the arraignment was played.

The event last Tuesday evening in Mar-a-Lago was discussed and then Hoft shared some thoughts on the Bragg indictment offering this comment.

One last point about that crime last week that they’re accusing President Trump of. They ‘trump’ it all up to make it 34 counts of felonies. There’s no such felony identified in the report and the thing that hit me, and Karyn and I talked about this on Friday was just the fact that these are accounting entries. And when I was overseeing a big block of business and in auditing, I never would have identified these from 5-6 years ago in any audit, nor would I ever, even if we did, I don’t think there’d ever be an adjustment made because it didn’t impact taxes and it didn’t impact the bottom line. It’s something that you wouldn’t even recognize in the accounting profession and yet these idiotic attorneys are trying to claim that this was bad enough that somehow we’re tying it to a felony. It’s lunacy at best. It’s an imaginary crime. Trending: Woke Bud Light Executive Behind Dylan Mulvaney Marketing Campaign Trashes Bud Light and Its Customers During Interview – Gets Buried on Social Media by Catturd and Others (VIDEO)

Watch the interview below: