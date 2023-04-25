“I Actually Think It’s Treasonous” – President Trump on the 51 Intel Leaders Who Knowingly Lied to the American Public about the Hunter Biden Laptop (VIDEO)

During the second presidential debate in 2020, Joe Biden and hack reporter Kristen Welker teamed up against President Trump.

At one point, Joe Biden interrupted Welker for his planned response to the Hunter Biden Laptop from Hell scandal. Joe Biden told the audience 50 intelligence leaders signed a letter saying the laptop was “Russian propaganda.”



The 51 spies who lied openly to the American public.

The intel leaders all lied. They knew it was a lie. Joe Biden knew it was a lie. The media knew this was a lie.

And now we know that the Biden Campaign and current Secretary of State Tony Blinken organized this massive lie. The laptop was real and EVERY SINGLE INTEL ‘EXPERT’ who signed that letter knew it was real!

They have never apologized.

On Monday night President Donald Trump told Greg Kelly he believed the blatant lies by the 51 leaders in the US intelligence community was a treasonous act.

And, he then added that it was also more cheating by the left and deep state.

They are destroying the country with their thirst for power.