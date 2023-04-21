Hunter Biden’s Lawyers to Meet with DOJ Officials Next Week as Prosecutors Consider Charges

Hunter Biden’s lawyers will meet with DOJ officials next week to discuss the criminal investigation into Joe Biden’s son.

Hunter’s lawyers are scheduled to meet with US Attorney from Delaware Davis Weiss (a Trump appointee) and at least one other DOJ official, CNN reported.

According to reports, prosecutors are considering bringing misdemeanor and felony charges against Hunter Biden for tax crimes and false statements related to a gun purchase.

CNN reported:

Lawyers for Hunter Biden are scheduled to meet next week with US attorney David Weiss and at least one senior career official from Justice Department headquarters to discuss the long-running investigation into the president’s son, multiple sources familiar with the matter told CNN. The Hunter Biden legal team had reached out to Justice officials in recent weeks, asking for an update on the case. As is routine when lawyers request a status update, they were invited to meet next week, according to one source familiar with the meeting. Weiss, the US Attorney in Delaware who was appointed by former President Donald Trump, is overseeing an ongoing criminal case into President Joe Biden’s son. After prosecutors narrowed down the possible charges Hunter Biden could face last year, there haven’t been any public developments. According to sources familiar with the investigation, prosecutors are still weighing whether to bring two misdemeanor charges for failure to file taxes, one count of felony tax evasion related to the overreporting of expenses, and a false statement charge regarding a gun purchase.

The Feds are mishandling the criminal investigation into Hunter Biden, according to an IRS supervisor who is seeking whistleblower protection.

In 2020 Hunter Biden revealed that he is under investigation by the feds over his taxes.

“I learned yesterday for the first time that the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Delaware advised my legal counsel, also yesterday, that they are investigating my tax affairs,” Hunter Biden said in December 2020. “I take this matter very seriously but I am confident that a professional and objective review of these matters will demonstrate that I handled my affairs legally and appropriately, including with the benefit of professional tax advisors.”

Hunter Biden is also under criminal investigation for making a false statement in connection with a gun purchase.

An IRS whistleblower says Hunter Biden is receiving “preferential treatment.”

White House scandals spokesman Ian Sams issued a statement Thursday denying Joe Biden is behind the political interference in the investigation into Hunter Biden.

“Since he took office and consistent with his campaign promise that he would restore the independence of the Justice Department when it comes to decision-making in criminal investigations, President Biden has made clear that this matter would be handled independently by the Justice Department, under the leadership of a U.S. Attorney appointed by former President Trump, free from any political interference by the White House. He has upheld that commitment.” the White House statement read.