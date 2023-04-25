Hunter Biden Ordered to Appear in Court in Arkansas for Paternity Case – Attorneys Confronted on Laptop from Hell

Hunter Biden is running scared of his baby mama and his hiding out in the White House.

The New York Post‘s Miranda Devine revealed the ne’er do well First Son is believed to be living in the White House because he’s worried that Lunden Roberts, the former stripper he impregnated, will serve him legal papers and send him to jail.

Hunter has allegedly failed to provide his financial records as required in Roberts’ lawsuit regarding support payments to their 4-year-old daughter, Navy. Hunter’s financial records have made headlines recently. It is no surprise that he wants to keep these records from attorneys in Arkansas.

Joe, and the rest of the Biden Crime Family, have yet to acknowledge the little girl. The Biden family ignores the child on holidays and family gatherings.

Cristina Laila also reported Hunter went to a judge in January to stop Roberts from changing Navy’s last name to Biden.

On Monday Arkansas Judge Holly Meyer ordered Hunter Biden to appear in person in court in May.

The New York Post reported:

A judge has ruled that Hunter Biden must attend all court hearings related to his ongoing Arkansas paternity case. “From now on … I want both of your clients at every hearing I conduct,” Independence County Circuit Judge Holly Meyer told attorneys representing Hunter Biden and Lunden Roberts, the mom of his 4-year-old unacknowledged daughter, Navy. Meyer lashed out at the attorneys on a Zoom call Monday, complaining that litigation was taking too long. “I will no longer allow us to excuse clients,” she warned, according to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. Hunter, 53, will be required to be present during the next in-person hearing scheduled at 9 a.m. May 1.

Judge Meyer also questioned Hunter’s attorneys on the laptop from hell.

Via the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.