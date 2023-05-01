“Hunter Biden is the Most Disgusting, Vile, Embarrassment – Piece of Trash” – Marjorie Taylor Greene GOES OFF on Joe Biden’s Son (VIDEO)

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene went off on Hunter Biden this weekend at a Lincoln-Reagan Day Dinner presented by the Putnam County Republican Central Committee.

“Hunter Biden, as the son of the President of the United States, is a reflection of our country.” MTG said.

“Even after all of his actions solidifying himself as one of the most vile men in America, they still want to come after President Trump and his family?” she said.

The Georgia lawmaker trashed Hunter Biden for having multiple PornHub accounts – and for STILL having an active account on PornHub.

“Hunter Biden is the most disgusting, vile embarrassment – piece of trash and that is what is a reflection on this country,” she said. “And they attack Trump and his family?”

Marjorie Taylor Greene said Congress needs to impeach Joe Biden.

VIDEO:

— Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) April 30, 2023

The Gateway Pundit previously reported on Hunter Biden’s deviant ways and his PornHub account.

This is Joe Biden’s son.

The smartest guy Joe Biden knows.