HUNDREDS OF PATRIOTS GATHER IN PALM BEACH as President Trump Leaves for New York City (VIDEO)

by

HUNDREDS of Trump supporters gathered in Palm Beach along the highway to Palm Beach International Airport.

Ed Henry and Karyn Turk are broadcasting live from the highway with HUNDREDS of supporters at President Trump leaves for the cesspool of New York City.

Laura Loomer is reporting from Palm Beach today.

WOW! Hundreds of supporters are lined up on the highway!

