HUNDREDS OF PATRIOTS GATHER IN PALM BEACH as President Trump Leaves for New York City (VIDEO)

HUNDREDS of Trump supporters gathered in Palm Beach along the highway to Palm Beach International Airport.

Ed Henry and Karyn Turk are broadcasting live from the highway with HUNDREDS of supporters at President Trump leaves for the cesspool of New York City.

Laura Loomer is reporting from Palm Beach today.

WATCH: Trump supporters are out in full force today on Southern Blvd near Mar a Lago and the Palm Beach airport to rally in support of President Donald J Trump as he heads to New York for a WITCH HUNT INDICTMENT! I am on the ground and will be reporting here all day! #Trump2024 pic.twitter.com/Iv9o3ACPaJ — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) April 3, 2023

WOW! Hundreds of supporters are lined up on the highway!

Supporters are gathering along the route as President Trump prepares to leave his home for the airport. pic.twitter.com/4o5wPFNA8E — 🇺🇸ProudArmyBrat (@leslibless) April 3, 2023

The route from Mar-a-Lago to the airport is starting to see some action. President Trump is scheduled to depart Palm Beach for New York around noon ET today. pic.twitter.com/dvZqaid8Fv — Freedom 🇺🇸🦅 (@PU28453638) April 3, 2023

Trump supporters along the roadside in West Palm Beach for his drive to airport pic.twitter.com/keoq1eY26g — Alex Belser (@AlexBelser) April 3, 2023