“How Could We Not Impeach Biden?” – GOP Rep. Tim Burchett Says Joe Biden’s Impeachment Is Likely – Corruption Involves Prostitution Rings

Tennessee Rep. Tim Burchett, a Republican on the House Oversight Committee, warned that new information brought by an IRS whistleblower who is seeking protection to testify before Congress, could force a Biden impeachment.

The investigation into the Biden family crimes has now revealed that at least 9 members of the family were involved in the family’s money laundering schemes. At least 9 Biden family members sold access for profit around the world. They are the definition of a crime family.

Rep. Tim Burchett, told Maria Bartiromo on “Mornings with Maria” on Friday, “This is just the very tip of the iceberg. This very brave IRS agent coming forward, I think will just start it. They’re talking about impeaching Biden. How could we not impeach Biden if this does, in fact, reach him?”

Rep Burchett added this, “Maam, we know of at least eight Biden family members who have profited from dealings overseas. I think if you delve into it deep enough, I mean there’s prostitution rings involved in this, human trafficking is rumored to be a part of some of this. These so-called companies that have allowed the Biden family to profit. It is gross and it is disgusting about what has been allowed to go on. If I was one of those 51 people I would be lawyering up right now.”

The IRS whistleblower, who’s reportedly been at the agency for more than 10 years, has alleged the federal investigation into Hunter Biden is being mishandled by the Biden administration.

Last week an IRS whistleblower revealed Attorney General Merrick Garland was behind the cover-up of the Hunter Biden tax evasion case.

The Republican Congress now is holding evidence that several Biden family members are in on the money laundering schemes that made the family millions from foreign regimes.

Rep. Burchett is right. The decades of Biden money laundering schemes may finally catch up with the Biden Crime Family.