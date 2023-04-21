House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries Says Men in Women’s Sports is an Issue ‘That Doesn’t Exist’ (VIDEO)

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries claimed today that men in women’s sports is an issue ‘that doesn’t exist.’

He said this after House Republicans passed a bill to protect girls and women in sports with zero votes from Democrats.

The whole country is talking about this issue. For Jeffries to claim that it doesn’t exist is a blatant lie.

The Daily Wire reports:

Top House Democrat Says Men In Women’s Sports Is An Issue That ‘Doesn’t Exist’ House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) stood in solidarity with the rest of his party on Thursday as not one of them voted in favor of the GOP-led bill designed to protect women’s sports. Jeffries criticized the measure — claiming that all “kind-hearted Americans” stood with him in supporting trans-identifying children — and said that “extreme MAGA Republicans” were attempting to amplify an issue that “doesn’t exist.” Referencing the bill — which is expected to die in the Democrat-controlled Senate — Jeffries added, “I believe in the fundamental goodness and decency and integrity and respectfulness of the American people.” He went on to argue that for him, that bill — which split along party lines — was not political. Rather, he said, it was about “being there for all of America’s children.” “… including transgender children, who just want to be able to live. And to belong. And to make friends,” he continued. “That’s something that all Americans, I believe, all decent, kind-hearted Americans fundamentally support. And extreme MAGA Republicans are trying to sensationalize an issue that doesn’t really exist in the way that they are falsely portraying.”

See the video below:

House Minority Leader Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) condemned a GOP-led bill in the House Thursday that would ban trans women and girls from participating in women's sports. The bill is not expected to pass the Senate. https://t.co/TZCoGtmvLk pic.twitter.com/pzm2mc2WSH — CBS News (@CBSNews) April 20, 2023

Note how Jeffries talks about ‘trans kids’ as if that is a totally normal thing. It isn’t.

We don’t allow children to get tattoos. We should not allow them to make other irreversible changes to their bodies.