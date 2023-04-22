HORROR: Woman Kidnapped Right Off New York City Street and Carried Away in Minivan (VIDEO)

by
Credit: New York Post/NYPD Crimestoppers

Another day, another violent crime in Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s New York City.

Democrats recently threw a tantrum over House Judiciary Committee holding a hearing in New York City examining how Bragg’s pro-crime, anti-victim policies have increased violent crime and created a dangerous community for the residents.

The committee heard several victims tearfully explain how Bragg’s pro-criminal policies contributed to their trauma.

Now we learn today that horrifying surveillance footage captured a helpless woman being abducted right off a Brooklyn street and whisked away in a minivan.

The New York Post reported that the incident happened Friday at roughly 1:45 A.M. at the intersection of Avenue W and Stillwell Avenue in Gravesend.

The images show the man approaching the female with his outstretched arms before grabbing and carrying her away.

The New York Police Department (NYPD) said the woman was placed into a late-model Toyota minivan before the vehicle sped northbound on Stillwell Avenue.

VIDEO:

NYPD is uncertain whether the woman knew her attacker, but one high-ranking police source said she was not struggling like they would expect if the attacker was complete stranger.

“She didn’t appear to be struggling like you would if it was a stranger,” the source told the New York Post.

“It’s kind of a mystery now,” he continued.

NYPD described the victim as a woman in her twenties with a light complexion and long hair. Her estimated height and weight are 5-foot-5 and 120 pounds.

The suspect wore a black shirt, dark pants, and black sneakers. He is reportedly in his 30s, stands approximately 5-foot-10, and weighs 175 pounds.

People with any information regarding the incident can call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS ,or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA. One can also submit a tip via the NYPD website or via DM on Twitter at @NYPDTips.

Photo of author
Cullen Linebarger

You can email Cullen Linebarger here, and read more of Cullen Linebarger's articles here.

 

