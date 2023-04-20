HORROR: Woman Arrested After Fetus Found on Michigan Sidewalk

Police arrested a 26-year-old woman after a person found a fetus on a sidewalk in Flint, Michigan on Tuesday evening.

WJRT reported:

Police arrested a 26-year-old woman after a passerby located a fetus on a sidewalk in Flint. The Flint Police Department says someone called 911 around 10:50 p.m. Tuesday after finding the remains of a male fetus along the 1800 block of South Dort Highway. He showed no signs of life when officers arrived. A medical examiner concluded that the fetus was at about 20 to 23 weeks of gestation. Investigators have not indicated how the pregnancy ended. Police say their investigation on Wednesday led to a 26-year-old woman, who had been pregnant with the child. She obtained treatment at an area hospital before Flint police arrested her on undisclosed charges.