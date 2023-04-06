HORROR: Criminal kills 4 children at daycare in Brazil with hatchet

A daycare center was the target of an attack on Wednesday morning, 5, in Blumenau, Santa Catarina State.

According to the police, four children were killed, and five others were injured. The Santo Antonio Hospital confirmed in a statement that it received four children aged between zero and two years.

The attack happened early in the morning at the Bom Pastor daycare center. The teaching unit is private.

Also, according to the police, the 25-year-old criminal arrived on a motorbike, jumped over the creche’s wall and attacked the children with a hatchet. About 40 children were playing in a park at the back of the school.

“He jumped the wall and carried out the actions randomly. Then, when he realized that the teachers began to defend the children, he left the nursery and went to the police battalion,” the police command-general said.

The assassin handed himself over to the authorities.