“His Understanding of World Affairs is S Much More Nuanced and Sophisticated and Pro-American than Moronic Neocons” – Tucker Carlson on President Trump (VIDEO)

Tucker Carlson, the most-watched cable news host on television today, interviewed President Donald Trump at his home in Mar-a-Lago on Tuesday. This was President Trump’s first interview since he was indicted on garbage felony charges by Soros-funded New York City DA Alvin Bragg one week ago.

When the question came up, President Trump told Tucker there was no crime, adding, “Think of it Tucker, I’ve been through seven years of bullsh*t investigations, seven years.”

During break Tucker gave President Trump a glowing compliment.

Tucker Carlson: “His grasp of foreign policy… His understanding of world affairs is so much more nuanced and sophisticated and pro-American than the moronic neocons currently in charge. It was remarkable.”

President Trump is the first President in decades NOT to start a new war and the first president in decades to bring peace to the Middle East with his Abraham Accords.