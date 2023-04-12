“His Understanding of World Affairs is S Much More Nuanced and Sophisticated and Pro-American than Moronic Neocons” – Tucker Carlson on President Trump (VIDEO)

by

Tucker Carlson, the most-watched cable news host on television today, interviewed President Donald Trump at his home in Mar-a-Lago on Tuesday. This was President Trump’s first interview since he was indicted on garbage felony charges by Soros-funded New York City DA Alvin Bragg one week ago.

When the question came up, President Trump told Tucker there was no crime, adding, “Think of it Tucker, I’ve been through seven years of bullsh*t investigations, seven years.”

During break Tucker gave President Trump a glowing compliment.

Tucker Carlson: “His grasp of foreign policy… His understanding of world affairs is so much more nuanced and sophisticated and pro-American than the moronic neocons currently in charge. It was remarkable.”

President Trump is the first President in decades NOT to start a new war and the first president in decades to bring peace to the Middle East with his Abraham Accords.

Submit additional information.
Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.