Hillary Clinton Trashes Trump, Says He Has “No Chance” Against Biden in 2024 Following Indictment (VIDEO)

Sky News reporter Beth Rigby interviewed twice-failed presidential hopeful Hillary Clinton in Belfast on Tuesday.

Beth Rigby slobbered all over Hillary Clinton and asked one-sided questions.

“It’s pretty ironic, isn’t it, that [Trump] is now, a former president… could now face jail time. How does that make you feel?” Beth Rigby asked Clinton.

Trump was indicted by a Manhattan grand jury on junk charges earlier this month.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg refused to say what the underlying felony was during a press conference.

Hillary Clinton cheered on the lawlessness.

“[Trump] accuses people of doing thing that he himself is doing. It’s a form of psychological projection,” Hillary said.

“So, he has been indicted… but he has said he is going to keep running,” Hillary said. “But even if he gets the Republican nomination, he cannot, in my view, be re-elected president.”

Clinton said she does not believe Trump can win in a “general election against Biden.”

Hillary said Joe Biden will win in 2024 no matter who wins the Republican nomination.

WATCH: