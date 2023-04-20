Hillary Clinton, Bill Gates, Pope Francis and Hundreds More Lose Verification on Twitter

Twitter has officially removed all legacy verification blue checks from Twitter users who have refused to pay for Twitter Blue.

Some of the most notable names who have had their verification checks removed were Hillary Clinton, Bill Gates, Beyonce, Cristiano Ronaldo, Klaus Schwab and hundreds of more.

Take a look:

Bill Gates unverified on Twitter. pic.twitter.com/YnPzWkfpY2 — News Arena India (@NewsArenaIndia) April 20, 2023

Hillary Clinton’s Blue Check Is Gone pic.twitter.com/av2CM8khUd — The Triune Times (@TriuneTimes) April 20, 2023

Elon is truly a blessing. pic.twitter.com/1kzIvc7Qyw — Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) April 20, 2023

One of the most vocal people who claimed he wasn’t going to pay for Twitter Blue was NBA star Lebron James.

While many other players of the NBA lost their legacy verification checks, James still has his verification which means he must have paid for Twitter Blue.

lebron james always lying for no reason😭 pic.twitter.com/DzVyuEHABy — kira 👾 (@kirawontmiss) April 20, 2023

President Trump also lost his verified status which doesn’t come as a surprise considering he has not been active on his Twitter account since 2021 and has instead been using his new social media platform Truth Social.

Pope Francis surprisingly didn’t cough up the $8 to verify his account either.

Even Pope Francis wasn't spared. pic.twitter.com/s9E22WDFaU — Shayan Sardarizadeh (@Shayan86) April 20, 2023

Per the Independent:

Twitter has finally removed its “legacy” blue checks. When Elon Musk bought the platform, in late October, he quickly looked to paint the verification scheme as a “legacy” feature, and said that he intended to take it away. Instead, users would be able to pay for that blue tick, he said, as part of the ‘Twitter Blue’ offering that he hopes will help solve the the company’s precarious financial situation.