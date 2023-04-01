He Verbally, Sexually Abused Every Single Child in that Classroom! Hero Dad EXPLODES on School Board for Protecting Teacher Who Told Students to Describe X- Rated “Sexual Fantasies” – Parents Now Pushing to Recall School Board (VIDEO)

The reason the radical left hates to hear the word “groomer” is because this is exactly what they do to America’s children in school classrooms and elsewhere.

One of the most vile examples of grooming happened earlier this month at Churchill High School in Eugene, Oregon. A 10th grade teacher at the school named Kirk Miller asked his students to describe their sexual fantasies in two disgusting assignments.

Here is the first assignment.

A teacher in @4Jschools allegedly gave students this assignment to write a detailed paper about a sexual fantasy pic.twitter.com/ONH2Qx57Lv — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 10, 2023

The second assignment was called “With Whom Would You Do it.” The project involved a virtual spinning wheel labeled with multiple sexual categories.

Justin McCall, the father of one of these students went to a Eugene 4J School District school board meeting on March 16 to express his righteous outrage.

WATCH:

A parent DESTROYS @4Jschools board after a teacher gave students an assignment which asked them to describe their sexual fantasies in detailpic.twitter.com/WhHAyfjutO — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 31, 2023

McCall starts off by calling the school members “liars” over denying there was an assignment called “With Whom Would You Do It.”

I want to first say you’re a liar. It’s not a rumor. I have the proof right here in my phone of the “with whom would you do it with?

McCall then revealed his daughter stated Miller put up a spinning wheel labelled with X-rated categories such as “anal penetration, oral sex, licking of the ear, kissing.”

The teacher also wanted the students to write down the initials of a boy or girl that they would do these activities with.

Now, I don’t know what’s worse: wanting to know my child’s sexual fantasy or who they’re going to have anal penetration and oral sex with, said McCall.

McCall then told the board his daughter only participated in the assignment because “she was scared” and speculated the real purpose for the assignment was for Miller’s own sexual pleasure.

Where is the assignment? Why hasn’t she had it turned back to her with her grade on it? Is he literally using this for his sexual deviant? These are questions that need to be answered.

McCall then took a long pause and breath before exploding on the board again. He pointed out the teacher’s actions meet the definition of verbal sexual abuse.

He also accused them of protecting Miller because he also serve as the football coach and the team performs well.

He verbally, sexually abused very single child in that classroom. I gave you the paper for the definition of verbal, sexual abuse. Sexual abuse is sexual abuse. So, where’s the criminal charges? Why is he still teaching? Trending: BREAKING: Pro-Trump Meme Maker Douglass Mackey, a.k.a. ‘Ricky Vaughn,’ Found GUILTY of Trolling Hillary Clinton During 2016 Election – Faces 10 Years in Prison Is it because he’s the football coach and Churchill’s doing good? Don’t want to lose that hype?

McCall finally vowed to remove every single board member unless Miller was fired.

This sexual deviant needs to be removed. If you do not remove him, I’m giving you my word today that tomorrow morning, I will go down to the county clerk’s office, and I will file for the removal of every single one of you.

It appears McCall kept his word. Fox News revealed Thursday there is a strong push to recall the entire board for covering up Miller’s deviant actions.