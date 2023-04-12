Hawley Accuses Merrick Garland of Lying Under Oath About the FBI Not Targeting Catholic Parishes

Senator Josh Hawley (R-MO) accused US Attorney General Merrick Garland of lying under oath about the FBI not targeting Catholic parishes.

Chris Wray’s FBI is now infiltrating Catholic parishes.

The FBI agents are engaging in outreach to Catholic leaders to spy on Americans practicing their Christian faith.

Chairman Jim Jordan of the House Judiciary Committee published the letter he wrote to FBI Chief Chris Wray on Monday.

Senator Hawley is now demanding answers from US Attorney General Merrick Garland.

“Merrick Garland told me – under oath – the FBI was not targeting Catholic parishes. That appears to have been a lie. I want the truth” Hawley said on Tuesday.

“Last month, I questioned you before the Senate Judiciary Committee about recent anti-Catholic actions by the Department of Justice. There was the targeting of Catholic pro-life activist Mark Houck with overwhelming FBI force – all based on a trumped-up charge, of which he was swiftly acquitted. And then there was the internal memorandum issued by the FBI’s Richmond field office calling for the reconnaissance and investigation of traditionalist Catholics.” Hawley wrote in a letter to Garland.

Hawley asked Merrick Garland to respond to his questions about the FBI targeting Catholic parishes (read below).

