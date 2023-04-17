Half of Illegals Flooding New York City Are Not Vaccinated Against Potentially Deadly Poliovirus

When American citizens balked at the experimental Covid vaccine, efforts were made to force them out of polite society. They lost jobs, they were forced out of classrooms, they found themselves banned from all manner of public and private activities. All because they refused an unproven vaccine.

And yet half of the tens of thousands of illegals flooding New York City because of Joe Biden’s broken border are not vaccinated against the deadly poliovirus and other communicable diseases according to NYC Health Commissioner Ashwin Vascan.

Vascan penned a letter to doctors and health care providers warning officials of the dangers.

The New York Post reports:

A startling 50% of migrants streaming into the Big Apple are not vaccinated against the contagious and potentially deadly poliovirus, city Health Commissioner Ashwin Vasan recently revealed — as he urged doctors to help prevent a public health emergency, The Post has learned. Vasan also said the new migrants come from, or pass through, countries with high rates of infectious tuberculosis— and noted there’ve been outbreaks of chickenpox in shelters housing the newcomers. “More than 50,000 people have come to New York City (NYC) in the past year shortly after crossing the U.S.-Mexico border. As more people arrive and many make NYC their home, the scale and scope of need continues to grow,” Vasan said in an eight-page letter, dated April 11, sent to physicians and other health care providers. A copy was obtained by The Post. “I am writing now to underscore how critical it is that health care providers take a wide range of considerations into account when working with people who are seeking asylum … The scope of this letter represents the scale of the need. It is incumbent upon us as a welcoming city to comprehensively evaluate and meet these needs.” Vasan said screening and vaccinating migrants for diseases and viruses that’ve been kept in check in the city is a top priority.

This crisis is being handled very differently for illegals than what New Yorkers faced. By September of 2022, the New York City Department of Education fired around 2,000 people who refused to comply with the Covid vaccine mandate yet illegals pour into the United States without proof of any vaccines.