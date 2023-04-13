Government Documents on Seized Assets of Anti-CCP Dissident Guo Wengui/Miles Guo Implodes Their Own Case Against Him

(Note: This is a sponsored post from NewNoah. The opinions expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of Gateway Pundit)

by Matt Palumbo

A new document from the U.S. government in their case against New Federal State of China founder Guo Wengui (also known as Miles Guo and Miles Kwok) unintentionally blows massive holes in their own case that Guo’s wealth was the result of fraud.

Southern District of New York (SDNY) prosecutors allege that Guo has stolen over $1 billion, which they claim is from the following sources; $452 million raised from sales of GTV stock, $150 million was through “Himalaya Farm Alliance,” $250 million from “GClubs,” and $262 million from Himalaya Exchange, for a total of $1.14 billion.

The SDNY has a clear bias against Guo, and has fought to deny him bail after easily letting out the disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried earlier this year. As a result, Guo has remained behind bars since his arrest on March 15th.

Yet, the documents on the seizure of Guo’s assets show that all the money is accounted for. And if all the money is there – how was there a fraud? While Guo has undoubtedly lived a luxurious life, this further proves that’s owed to his successful business career.

According to this recent court ruling, a total of $633,661,126 in cash was seized from bank accounts is listed in the filing (technically $719,561,015 in seized funds are listed – however one account appears to be incorrectly listed twice because the government is too incompetent to proofread their legal filings). They also seized his home in Mahwah, which was bought for $26 million.

This is in addition to $539 million that has been seized by the SEC.

In other words, the SDNY alleges a fraud of $1.14 billion – and more than that amount, $1.17 billion in cash, has been seized from Guo. It is also important to note here that the Government is intent on forfeiting all of the $1.17 billion – taking it by brute force from citizens – instead of giving it back to investors. The reason New York prosecutors want his money is simple – so they can use it to fund their own office and further their corrupt witch hunts.

This raises the obvious question of how the money could’ve been embezzled when it’s all accounted for. It goes without saying that the reason a fraudster would fraudulently raise money would be to spend it – and while prosecutors have pointed to Guo’s lifestyle, which includes ownership of numerous luxury properties and cars, as supposed evidence of this happening – but we now know that can’t possibly be the case. Prosecutors allege, for example, that the aforementioned Mahwah home was purchased with stolen funds – but you’d expect a cash deficit of at least $26 million if that were the case. The prosecution is similarly sloppy in other allegations, such as claiming that a boat purchased by Guo’s daughter in 2014 called The Lady May was purchased with stolen funds – for a fraud that the prosecutors themselves didn’t allege begin until 2018! The same is the case of Guo’s Sherry-Netherland Penthouse, which was purchased in 2015, before the alleged fraud.

On the same day that Guo was arrested, Yanping Wang (also known as Yvette Wang), a close ally and supporter of Guo for two decades that has also been persecuted by the CCP, was also arrested and is also being denied due process. While the government has been working to deny Guo bail outright, they originally granted it to Wang in name only, setting up a series of impossible conditions for her to fulfill to post bail. While Yang had the financial means to post bail, the government included a condition that they must approve of her two co-signers, and then refused to approve of any she offered.

SDNY prosecutors since moved to deny her bail entirely, falsely telling the judge presiding over her case that she lied about her assets. They accuse Wang of concealing a fortune worth millions in the cryptocurrency Himalaya coin – a cryptocurrency they simultaneously claim is a worthless fraud perpetrated by Guo. It cannot be simultaneously true that the coin is a worthless fraud but also worth millions. They also tried to claim that Wang was stockpiling cash in her apartment, giving the implication that this was suspicious and must be from fraudulent activity. But the real reason she had those funds in cash because banks including Santander and Bank of America have closed her accounts following influence campaigns against her, and perhaps due to influence from the feds themselves.

So what is behind all this? Could it be because they want to punish Wang for not betraying Guo, and flipping to become a corporator?

The treatment of her and Guo is in stark contrast to the likes of Pras Michel, Steve Wynn, George Higginbotham, and others accused of illegally lobbying to have Guo deported back to China where he faces certain death. Wynn was able to fight the charges from the DOJ with the help of lawyers from Paul Hastings, a legal firm with a large presence in China, while Higginbotham got a lenient plea deal with no jail time, and Michel was allowed out on bail ahead of his trial. It couldn’t be more obvious that there are two standards of justice at work here.

Of note, the District Judge presiding over Wang’s case, Analisa Torres, issued a Brady warning with regard to Wang to remind the government of their obligation to disclose any exculpatory evidence they have. A Brady warning was issued earlier for Guo as well.

During Guo’s arraignment hearing, the judge presiding over the case, Judge Katherine H. Parker, also informed prosecutors that they have a legal obligation, ongoing and affirmative, to disclose to Mr. Guo any and all information that may help impeach a government-produced witness testimony and/or is otherwise favorable to Mr. Guo, including their contacts with foreign governments or other contacts that may be conflicts of interest by any persons involved in the prosecution or investigation of Guo’s case. In a moment that shocked onlookers, but not us, the prosecutors were forced to admit in court in front of a federal judge that they had worked a lot with China.

It’s rare enough that one Brady warning got issued, but two Brady warnings in one case – that’s unheard of. There’s only one explanation: the prosecutors are hiding something, and these two honorable judges know it.

On top of all of this, GTV investors – whom the prosecution calls “harmed investors” – have been holding major rallies around the world in support of Guo and Wang and demanding their immediate release. Ongoing protests have been happening in Taiwan, London, Berlin, and Tokyo. Just this past week, hundreds rallied for their freedom in New York outside where Guo is being held. They demanded, as the rest of us should, to #FreeMilesGuo.

Freedom isn’t free, you have to fight to deserve it, and no one deserves freedom more than Miles Guo, the greatest freedom fighter of our times.

About the author: Matt Palumbo is the author of The Man Behind the Curtain: Inside the Secret Network of George Soros (2021), Dumb and Dumber: How Cuomo and de Blasio Ruined New York (2020), Debunk This!: Shattering Liberal Lies (2019), and Spygate (2018).