“I Have No Idea What The Jurors Look Like” – Entire Government Jury in Proud Boys Trial Wears Masks and Won’t Take Them Off

The demise of law and order following the manufactured COVID-19 crisis is on full display during the historic Proud Boys Seditious Conspiracy trial.

The twelve jurors, who will begin deliberating a verdict as early next week, have yet to take their masks off a single time in the courtroom.

Government prosecutors are also masked for the duration of the 10-hour cross-examinations during the trial which has spanned 57 days.

Conspicuously, just seconds after the jurors step out of the room, prosecutors representing the government immediately remove their masks.

The government’s inversion of the truth surrounding its “safe and effective” Covid measures is analogous to its attempt to frame the 5 defendants with “seditious conspiracy” and over a thousand political prisoners with charges of “insurrection” akin to Pearl Harbor and 9/11 for protesting the stolen 2020 presidential election.

The Gateway Pundit has repeatedly inquired about the mask rules issued under presiding Judge Timothy J. Kelly, but even defense attorney Roger Roots, representing J6 defendant Dominic Pezolla, does not have a clear answer.

“It is an issue,” Roots told TGP. “It’s funny, I don’t honestly know what the jurors even look like.”

“Honestly, it does interfere with the defendants’ rights and it interferes with the lawyer’s rights to evaluate the jurors — if they are smirking, or if they’re laughing, or if they’re smiling,” he continued. “I don’t know if it’s a rule or not. We don’t know.”

Judge Timothy Kelly, who presides over the Proud Boys trial, has taken no issue with the government’s mask charade.

Roots surmises government prosecutors scurry to cover their faces the moment the jurors enter the room “to curry favor.”

“It’s to try to pretend that they are ‘compliant,'” he said. “There are only two groups of people in the entire courtroom wearing masks and that’s the jurors and the prosecutors. As soon as the jurors leave, then the prosecutors all remove their masks.”

During visits with Proud Boys leaders Enrique Tarrio and Staff Sgt. Joe Biggs at the Alexandria Detention Facility where they have been detained in solitary confinement for over a year, they confided how the battle of their lives is even more grueling when sitting in front of the faceless, masked jury.

Covid regulations in the jail are also psychologically taxing and unsanitary.

As this reporter spoke with the defendants on a government-surveilled phone behind the bulletproof class in a narrow concrete corridor, they revealed that they were given a disposable mask the day they were transferred to the jail, over a year ago, and are ordered by jail guards to wear the same mask every day despite being confined in isolation for 23-hours a day. The once-white masks strapped across their chins are now black and filthy.

Roots also represents J6 political prisoner Chris Alberts. Judge Christopher R. Cooper, the judge presiding over Alberts’ trial, employs a more liberal approach to the arbitrary Covid restrictions, Roots explained.

“Judge Cooper, in Alberts’ trial, told the jurors on day one that it was ‘their choice’ whether to wear masks,” he said. “They could take a vote on it and if they voted to have each of them masked, that they would comply and if they voted for none of them to have masks, they would comply or else that they would individually choose. Out of the twelve [jurors], I say maybe three or four are masked and the rest opted not to.”

As TGP has reported, numerous studies, including analysis conducted by the NIH National Library of Medicine, confirm disposable face masks release dangerous levels of the carcinogen titanium dioxide (TiO2) and do not prevent the transmission of airborne toxins or respiratory illnesses.

“Although titanium dioxide (TiO2) is a suspected human carcinogen when inhaled, fiber-grade TiO2 (nano)particles were demonstrated in synthetic textile fibers of face masks intended for the general public,” the NIH states.

J6 political prisoner Zachary Rehl concluded his testimony under oath on Tuesday afternoon. Pezolla also took the stand on Tuesday and will continue testimony on Wednesday. Tarrio and Biggs are not expected to testify. Closing arguments for the Proud Boys trial are slated to begin Monday.

The five defendants Tarrio, Biggs, Pezolla, Ethan Nordean and Rehl are asking for your prayers and support and encourage The Gateway Pundit readers to write to them to “boost morale” as the jurors gear up to deliberate the verdict.

