GOP Torches Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg With Robbery Video After He Calls NYC “Safest Big City In America”

Republicans are holding a hearing focusing on “victims of violent crime in Manhattan.”

Victims of Bragg’s “failure to prosecute” are going to be witnesses.

Democrats were enraged over the announcement.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg lashed out after the announcement calling it a “political stunt.”

He also called New York City the “safest big city in America.”

In response, the House Judiciary GOP posted this video:

New York City is still seeing dismal rates of violent crime despite some small improvements.

Breitbart reported:

While the latest police statistics for south Manhattan show three murders this year versus ten this time last year, north Manhattan has seen 17 murders this year versus 12 last year. New York City as a whole continues to see dismal rates of violent crime, despite small improvements over last year in some areas: The committee’s hearing will take place against a backdrop of Republicans widely accusing Bragg of pursuing charges against Trump for political rather than sincere purposes while being “soft on crime” in other areas.

Conservative Brief has more:

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy released a viral video this week to set the record straight on Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who brought the case that led to former President Donald Trump‘s indictment and arraignment. McCarthy retweeted a post by House Judiciary GOP mocking Bragg’s claim that New York is the “safest big city in America.” The video, which was posted in response to a tweet from Bragg, shows a stick-up in broad daylight in Manhattan, where a motorist, allegedly armed, smashes another car and takes something from the driver.

Elected Democrats should spend less time going after Donald Trump and more time keeping their residents safe.

