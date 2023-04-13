GOP Senator: CCP Sent Message To Biden By Having Bank In China Share Hunter’s Bank Records

GOP Senator Ron Johnson thinks China just sent a message to Joe Biden.

Johnson said, “In my mind, it’s the Chinese government telling Joe Biden, we got the goods on you, buddy. And we’re willing to dish it up.”

These comments come after Cathay Bank, which has offices in China, voluntarily handed over bank records that were requested by Senator Johnson and Senator Charles E. Grassley.

The records include those of Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden and his brother James Biden.

Every American bank denied the request.

Cathay Bank denied the allegation from Johnson but said, “the bank intends to continue to cooperate with the committee.”

Just The News reported:

Johnson said the records show the Biden family was involved with now-defunct CEFC China Energy – China Energy had connections to the Chinese Communist Party.

The Washington Times reported:

The records the bank handed over showed deep financial ties between the president’s son and brother and the now-defunct CEFC China Energy, which had ties to the Chinese Communist Party. The energy giant wired $1 million to Hudson West III, a joint venture owned by Hunter Biden and Gongwen Dong, a business associate of CEFC’s founder and chairman, Ye Jianming. A second Chinese energy company, Northern International Capital Holdings, which is associated with the communist-backed CEFC, wired $5 million to Hudson West III, the Cathay Bank records show. The money sent from the two companies funded a $4.8 million wire transfer from Hudson West III to Hunter Biden’s companies Owasco P.C. and Owasco LLC, and Lion Hall Group, owned by the president’s brother James Biden. The Cathay records show Owasco P.C. sent 20 wire transfers totaling nearly $1.4 million to the Lion Hall Group. Hudson West III paid Hunter Biden a $500,000 retainer fee plus $100,000 per month. James Biden was paid $65,000 per month. The transactions were made from August 2017 through October 2018, after Mr. Biden left the Obama White House. At that time, Mr. Biden was considered a top contender for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination.

Is the Biden family corruption finally coming out?

