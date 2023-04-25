GOP Schedules Republican Debates Without Discussing with President Trump First – He Responds

The GOP has scheduled Republican debates with radicals asking the questions. They didn’t even think about asking President Trump about their decision before scheduling these debates. What were they thinking?

In the 2016 campaign, then-candidate Trump destroyed the GOP field despite having no debate experience and not being a politician.

Trump went on to win the GOP nomination and then destroy Hillary Clinton in the debates where liberal journalists asked the questions. He had to beat Hillary and those asking questions. He destroyed her.

President Trump then went on to face sleepy Joe Biden in the 2020 debates and it again was President Trump against his competitor and the media.

For the 2024 election, the Democrats announced that they are done with debates indicating their candidate has already been selected. In response, the GOP decided to announce presidential debates in 2024 but they never discussed these debates with President Trump.

The GOP went around President Trump who is demolishing the field for 2024 by a long shot and worked out the debates themselves.

President Trump in response says “NO”.