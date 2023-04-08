‘Give Me My F***king Phone, N*gga!” – Houston High School Student Punches Teacher in the Face for Taking His Phone (VIDEO)

A Lamar High School student in Houston, Texas punched his teacher in the face after the male teacher took his phone.

The entire assault was captured on video.



The black student is heard telling the teacher, “Give me my f**king phone, nigga!”

The teacher stood his ground and said, “No!”

That’s when the teen pretended to back down but instead dug in and threw a haymaker at his teacher and hit him in the jaw! The teacher had no idea it was coming.

Here is the video.

Parents are concerned after seeing a video showing a student punching a teacher in the face on Thursday. Students are sharing the video on social media. It happened at Lamar High School, Houston, Texas, and those who have seen the video are upset, saying it should have never… pic.twitter.com/Bke5YcRwFO — D. Scott @eclipsethis2003 (@eclipsethis2003) April 7, 2023

According to TMZ.

The school’s principal reportedly sent a note to parents saying the school does not condone or tolerate this type of behavior. The principal says, “Administrators will be looking into the cause of the altercation and continue to evaluate ways to prevent these occurrences in the future.” The teacher hasn’t been identified by name and hasn’t publicly commented about the incident.

This seems to be all too common in US schools today. We are seeing more and more incidents like this every few weeks.