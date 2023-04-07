Get Woke, Go Broke: ‘Grease’ Remake “Rise of the Pink Ladies” Is Horrible Feminist, Woke Garbage, Trailer has 12 Million Views on YouTube and Only 913 Likes



Plump butch girls in “Rise of the Pink Ladies”

Paramount announced the release of their “Grease” remake “Rise of the Pink Ladies” two months ago on YouTube.

Paramount took the 80s classic starring Olivia Newton John and John Travolta and remade it into a woke lesbian fantasy where the lead characters of not-so-attractive women form a gang called the Pink Ladies.

The trailer was released two months ago on YouTube and has 12 million views.

But only 913 likes.

Such garbage.

This review is excellent.

Via What Is Real: “Grease II will look like a masterpiece compared to this trash… Normal people don’t like this crap. Normal people don’t like being told how to perceive things through shallow, predictable, cookie-cutter characters in uncreative recycled garbage. Wokism is a malignancy that destroys nuance and all creativity.”