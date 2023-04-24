Georgia Prosecutor Says She Will Announce Charges Against Trump This Summer

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis said she will announce this summer whether she will charge Trump with crimes in the investigation into Trump’s effort to challenge Georgia’s 2020 presidential election results.

Fani Willis told the Fulton County Sheriff to prepare for increased security at the Fulton County Courthouse between July 11 and September 1.

“I am providing this letter to bring to your attention the need for heightened security and preparedness in coming months due to this pending announcement,” Fani Willis wrote in a letter obtained by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Willis said her decision to charge Trump with crimes “may provoke a significant public reaction.”

Fani Willis is considering RICO and conspiracy charges against Trump over his efforts to challenge the 2020 election, according to a leak to CNN.

Last January Fulton County Georgia District Attorney Fani Willis requested a special grand jury in her investigation into former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn Georgia’s fraudulent 2020 election results.

Fani Willis based her investigation on President Trump’s call with Georgia officials that was later doctored and leaked to the fake news outlet Washington Post. The WaPo published a completely fraudulent text of the call. These phony charges have already been debunked by The Gateway Pundit and others.

The infamous phone call between Trump and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger was recorded by Raffensperger and his office. Raffensperger’s team then leaked and lied about it to the far left Washington Post.

The Georgia special grand jury probing Trump’s effort to challenge the 2020 election recently recommended issuing multiple indictments after meeting for several months.

Fani Willis is now considering racketeering and conspiracy charges against Trump because there is so-called ‘evidence’ that Trump’s effort to challenge the election in Georgia did not originate in the state as a grassroots movement.

Trump was indicted on 34 felony counts by a Manhattan grand jury earlier this month after Soros-backed DA Alvin Bragg sought to derail Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign.