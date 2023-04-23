Georgia Democrat Activist Who Ran for State House of Representatives Arrested for Kidnapping and Third-Degree Cruelty to Children

A Georgia Democrat who unsuccessfully ran for the state’s House of Representatives has been arrested for kidnapping, cruelty to children, and aggravated assault.

The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office arrested Zephaniah Dwayne Baker on Saturday at approximately 12:45 a.m.

According to a report from Fox News, Baker had warrants out for felony charges of kidnapping, aggravated assault (disfigure), possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and misdemeanor charges of battery (Family Violence Act) and third-degree cruelty to children.

Details about his alleged crimes have not yet been publicly released.

The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office was assisted during the arrest by the Drug, Gang, and Fugitive Unit and U.S. Marshals.

Fox reports that “the investigation was conducted in conjunction with the FBI, Cobb County Sheriff’s Office, Cobb County Police Department, Russell County Sheriff’s Office and Phenix City Police Department.”

Baker has run for multiple offices over the years, most recently losing a primary election for the Georgia House of Representatives on May 24, 2022.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports, “Baker ran for mayor of Columbus three times, losing to Teresa Tomlinson in 2010, and dropping out of the race she later won in 2014. He finished in second place in 2018 coming about 6,000 votes short of the current mayor, Skip Henderson.”

“The Columbus native also attempted several bids for the Georgia House of Representatives. In 2008, he was defeated by state Rep. Calvin Smyre in the race for Georgia House District 132. Last year, he ran for Georgia House District 140 but lost to Rep. Teddy Reese in the Democratic primary election.”

Baker is also an activist whose website says that he has “produced and sponsored an entire month of Commercials promoting Black History” and founded “Buy-Back the Block Community Program; a program made up of young Black professionals investing in local projects and properties in South and East Columbus.”

The Gateway Pundit has contacted the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office for more information and will update this story if any is provided.