GATEWAY PUNDIT WILL HOST TWITTER SPACE TONIGHT AT 8PM EST!! Mystery Guest Will Be Revealed to Make a Statement to the Press! Incredible Speaker Line Up! DO NOT MISS IT!

The Gateway Pundit will host an incredible Twitter Space tonight at 8:00 PM EST. We are holding this space to allow a fascinating mystery guest to address the public and press after being silenced for an extended period of time. For legal reasons, we cannot announce who the person is until right before the actual Twitter Space.

This Space will be conducted press conference style, with the guest coming on to make a statement to the press and take questions. We have an incredible lineup of journalists slotted to ask questions and speak- including Gateway Pundit founder and editor Jim Hoft, Gateway Pundit writers Cara Castronuova and Alicia Powe, Julie Kelly of American Greatness, truth-teller Lara Logan, Emerald Robinson of “The Absolute Truth with Emerald Robinson”, Tracy Beanz of UnCoverDC.com, Mel K. of “The Mel K. Show”, John Tabacco of Newsmax, fearless journalist Laura Loomer and Proud Boys Defense Witness Michale Graves of “The Misfits”.

We also invited our lovely friends in the liberal media and hope they will cover the event and speaker fairly and accurately, as the information the guest is sharing warrants worldwide attention. An invitation has been extended to The New York Times, Politico, The Washington Post, CNN and others. Some have confirmed they will attend upon learning the identity of the mystery guest, and will ask questions.

We will also discuss and give you details on the wrap-up of the trial of the Proud Boys. Closing statement are happening right now- the trial is expected to commence tonight right before our Space. The jury will go straight to deliberations. *There is a very small chance the trial may go into Wednesday morning. If that happens, we will re-schedule this Twitter Space for Wednesday night.

The Department of Justice has gone to extreme lengths to prove their phony conspiracy theory that a drinking fraternity “Seditiously Conspired” to overthrow the results of the 2020 election, with a futile attempt to link these average joes to President Trump as they continue to conjure up ways to keep him out of office. Sadly, this group of five men have become the fall guys for January 6th.

The five Proud Boys on trial include Chairman Enrique Tarrio, Joseph Biggs, Zachary Rehl, Dominic Pezzola and Ethan Nordean. They are currently being held in pre-trail solitary confinement in tiny cement cells at Alexandria Penitentiary in Virginia and four of them have been in pre-trial detention for over two years now.

We have reported that exculpatory evidence shows that the only thing the drinking club “planned” on January 6th was to self-defend if attacked by Antifa goons. The rest of the “master Insurrection plan” was to attend the rally, hoot and holler in megaphones, chant “USA, USA, USA” and “Fu*k Antifa”. Their “master plan” was to then head over to a drinking party directly after the rally around 3pm, where they had a reservation made at an Airbnb house and planned a drinking party stocked with beer. The Proud Boys booked Misfits punk-rocker Michale Graves to perform a private concert at the Airbnb. Graves appeared on the stand as a defense witness and testified about his booking arrangement with the Proud Boys.

In a leaked FBI document, even FBI agents admitted in their text conversation they “would look like idiots” in trying to prove a conspiracy. They still went ahead and colluded with prosecutors to try anyway, despite knowing their was no evidence whatsoever of a conspiracy by the Proud Boys- in fact their was exculpatory evidence proving the Proud Boys are innocent.

Despite having a lengthy witness list of over a dozen government Confidential Human Sources (CHS’s) that infiltrated the Proud Boys on January 6th (more than actual Proud Boys on the stand), the prosecution did not call a single one of their many Confidential Human Source to the stand to testify against the Proud Boys. This is because each and every one of their CHS’s swore under oath when questioned by the FBI that THERE WAS NO PLAN BY THE PROUD BOYS TO GO INSIDE THE CAPITOL ON JANUARY 6TH and that the Proud Boys did nothing wrong except spontaneously follow the crowd inside.

The diabolical prosecutors fought to HIDE THEIR OWN INFILTRATORS TESTIMONIES FROM THE JURY, and appealed to the judge via a sealed motion to limit the lines of questioning the defense could ask the CHSs if the defense called them to the stand. The defense even subpoenaed Ray Epps to the stand, but this was ignored. Epps took the time to appear on “60 Minutes” yesterday, but did not to appear in court when Proud Boys Defense Attorneys subpoenaed him to testify about his involvement on January 6th.

Defense attorneys were amazed to find that when they tried to call the CHS’s to the stand, they were fought by the Government tooth and nail to keep the CHSs quiet- the Government went so far as to smear their own CHSs to discredit them. The Dishonorable Judge Kelly made it impossible for the defense to effectively question these witnesses by complying constantly with the prosecution’s requests to keep their own spies muzzled FOR FEAR OF THE TRUTH. According to defense attorneys, this is unprecedented in federal court.

“Confidential Human Sources are the bread and butter of a federal prosecutors case,” said one of the Proud Boy’s attorneys. “It is incredible that the Government and Judge are keeping them quiet, for “safety reasons” of the CHSs. Even in the case of “El Chapo”, Confidential Human Sources were revealed by the prosecution and used to incriminate him! But they won’t do it with the Proud Boys because the CHS’s testimonies will actually exonerate these men. In all my years practicing law I have never seen anything like this in a courtroom.”

During the Twitter Space, we will also expose the Dishonorable Judge Kelly, who has let the Department of Justice prosecutors trample all over the Constitution in his courtroom. We will call for action from the GOP House and Rep. Jim Jordan of the Judiciary Committee to bring Judge Kelly in for questioning once the jury delivers the verdict.

“Judge Kelly must be investigated by the Judiciary Committee and the GOP House after this trial ends,” said Tina Ryan of Citizens Against Political Persecution. “It seems he is colluding with the prosecution and Biden Regime. He is part of the Judiciary Branch and should be check and balancing the Executive Branch in their illegal tactics used in this trial to prosecute American citizens as if they were foreign terrorists. Instead, he sided with them and actually assisted them in their prosecution.”

During the aftermath of the Civil War, the now antiquated seditious conspiracy law was created to identify and detain Southern citizens who still posed a threat to the U.S. government. Present-day sedition cases are rare due to the difficulty of proving the charge, particularly if an alleged plot fails. Conviction hinges on demonstrating that two or more people conspired to use force against the government or to obstruct the execution of a law. The indictment against Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio and his co-defendants alleges their attempt to prevent the transition of power from Trump to Biden was a seditious conspiracy. It is not enough for prosecutors to show that defendants advocated the use of force, but rather that they actively plotted its use. Individuals convicted of this charge may face up to 20 years in prison. Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes and Florida Chapter leader Kelly Meggs were convicted of seditious conspiracy following a lengthy trial.

“It is part of the master plan of the Biden Regime to get these convictions,” said Tina Ryan of Citizens Against Political Persecution. “They need this charge to stick so they can keep Trump out of office. They don’t care if they ruin regular people’s lives- that is just collateral damage to them. People have to realize the outcome of this case will forever change the way the First Amendment is interpreted in the federal courts. If you can find protesters guilty of “Seditious Conspiracy”, then the First Amendment is dead. We must pray the jury does the right thing after being presented with the evidence proving the Proud Boys innocence and finds them not-guilty on these ridiculous charges.”

