“Full of S**T!” Deranged Democrat Lawmaker Throws Tantrum After Kansas State Legislature Votes to Bar “Transgender” Individuals from Girl’s Sports – Democrat Governor Heartbroken

On Tuesday, the Kansas State Legislature voted to override liberal Democrat Governor Laura Kelly’s March veto of a commonsense bill to protect girls’ sports.

As reported by the Kansas Reflector, The final vote was 84-40 vote in the House and 28-12 vote in the Senate. Both chambers narrowly met the two-thirds threshold for a veto override.

HB 2238, the legislation in question, specifically bars biological males from taking part in female sports.

Athletic teams or sports designated for females, women or girls shall not be open to students of the male sex.

The bill covers students from kindergarten through college.

After the House voted to protect girls, the Reflector revealed that one far-left Democrat lawmaker threw a hissy fit and cursed out her colleagues. Rep. Susan Ruiz stood up on the House floor and called Republicans “full of s**t” for approving the legislation.

She claimed her tantrum was caused by Republicans laughing after passing the bill. She was particularly peeved at GOP Rep. Patrick Penn.

He came in gloating, and it’s wrong. This is all about wins and losses for them. This is a win for them. They don’t care what kind of a win it is. They don’t care about the unintended consequences. They don’t care that trans kids have a target on their back.

Ruiz was not the only Democrat to embarrass herself on the House floor. Rep. Heather Meyer decided that wearing a “protect trans youth” T-shirt was appropriate House attire.

Governor Kelly said she was heartbroken over men no longer having the opportunity to steal female glory in Kansas.