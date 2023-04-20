Fox News Shows True Colors – Outspoken Conservative Dan Bongino is OUT Only Days After Their Cowardly Settlement With Dominion

Conservative TV host and Donald Trump supporter Dan Bongino has parted ways with Fox News after failed contract negotiations.

100 Percent Fed Up reports – Bongino, who hosted the Saturday night show Unfiltered with Dan Bongino and Fox Nation’s Canceled in the USA, announced his departure from the network on his podcast Thursday.

“Folks, regretfully, last week was my last show on Fox News on the Fox News Channel,” said Bongino. “It’s tough. It’s tough to say that. You know, I’ve been there doing hits and working there for ten years… so the show ending was tough. And I want you to know it’s not some big conspiracy. I promise you. There’s no acrimony. This wasn’t some WWE brawl that happened. We just couldn’t come to terms on an extension.”

“You’re going to read a thousand left-wing articles about some nonsense, and I’m guaranteeing you on my reputation, it is all made up. It’s a simple contract thing, and that’s it. It is no more complicated than that.”

BONGINO: "Regretfully, last week was my last show on @FoxNews." pic.twitter.com/NOGwTL6A92 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) April 20, 2023

“It’s a sad day,” he added. “The most important events in my life I learned about on Fox News.”

“We were the number one show 90% of the time,” Bongino said of the popular Unfiltered show. “We had a great team.”

In a statement addressing the beloved host’s departure, Fox News said, “We thank Dan for his contributions and wish him success in his future endeavors.”

This news doesn’t come at a great time for Fox News, who just recently agreed to a $787.5 million settlement in the Dominion Voting Systems defamation suit.

The amount Fox agreed to pay is less than half of the $1.6 billion that Dominion initially sought in 2021 when they filed the lawsuit, alleging that the network knowingly aired false claims linking its machines to a conspiracy to undermine the 2020 US presidential election.

Dominion claimed that Fox’s broadcasts about the voting technology company harmed its reputation.

Meanwhile, Fox News maintained that it did not make false allegations about Dominion and was simply repeating what politicians such as President Trump said.

The agreement to end the case avoided what most experts suggested would have been a damaging, high-profile trial for the conservative channel in which owner Rupert Murdoch would have been compelled to testify in open court.