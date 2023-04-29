FOX News Flatlines – 8 PM Audience Plunges from 3 Million to 1.33 Million IN ONE WEEK!

FOX News has absolutely FLATLINED after firing their top-rated host Tucker Carlson!
On Monday FOX News announced they were parting ways with their top-rated cable news host.
By Wednesday FOX News had lost NEARLY HALF of their audience at Tucker’s 8 PM time slot.
Tucker was averaging 3.2 million viewers.
On Tuesday FOX News had only 1.7 million viewers at 8 PM.
This is a BLOOD BATH!
And by Friday FOX News audience sunk to 1.33 million viewers at 8 PM down from 3 million just one week ago.
Via Catturd2.
Fox News viewing audience falls completely off the cliff after Tucker Carlson firing.
Worse than ever imagined. pic.twitter.com/cNYoWBYmWN
— Big Fish (@BigFish3000) April 29, 2023