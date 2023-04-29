FOX News Flatlines – 8 PM Audience Plunges from 3 Million to 1.33 Million IN ONE WEEK!

FOX News has absolutely FLATLINED after firing their top-rated host Tucker Carlson!

On Monday FOX News announced they were parting ways with their top-rated cable news host.

By Wednesday FOX News had lost NEARLY HALF of their audience at Tucker’s 8 PM time slot.

Tucker was averaging 3.2 million viewers.

On Tuesday FOX News had only 1.7 million viewers at 8 PM.

This is a BLOOD BATH!

And by Friday FOX News audience sunk to 1.33 million viewers at 8 PM down from 3 million just one week ago.

Via Catturd2.