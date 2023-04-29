FOX News Flatlines – 8 PM Audience Plunges from 3 Million to 1.33 Million IN ONE WEEK!

by

FOX News has absolutely FLATLINED after firing their top-rated host Tucker Carlson!

On Monday FOX News announced they were parting ways with their top-rated cable news host.

By Wednesday FOX News had lost NEARLY HALF of their audience at Tucker’s 8 PM time slot.

Tucker was averaging 3.2 million viewers.
On Tuesday FOX News had only 1.7 million viewers at 8 PM.

This is a BLOOD BATH!

And by Friday FOX News audience sunk to 1.33 million viewers at 8 PM down from 3 million just one week ago.

Via Catturd2.

Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.