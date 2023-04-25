Former FOX Hosts Bill O’Reilly and Megyn Kelly Share Their Thoughts on Tucker’s Termination

Former FOX Stars Bill O’Reilly and Megyn Kelly both offered their thoughts on Tucker Carlson’s last day at FOX.

Bill O’Reilly had the top show at FOX and at one time and then FOX let him go. He offered his thoughts on Tucker Carlson’s exit.

In the middle of the morning meeting on Monday, Tucker’s team learned that Tucker would not be coming back – ever. The decision was made Sunday night. According to O’Reilly, there are lawsuits coming on the wake of Dominion. One with Smartmatic and one file and one waiting to be filed and O’Reilly says, “that was the key”. O’Reilly says one of the other cases is with a disgruntled former employee and the other is from Ray Epps who mentioned Tucker last night. The shareholders are angry about the large settlement to Dominion and they are going to go after FOX’s Board of Directors. The Board decided to clean things up and they fired Bongino last week and Tucker today. Tucker didn’t know. And that’s the nature of television news, the most wicked industry in the United States of America.

Former FOX host Megyn Kelly shared during Monday’s episode of her Sirius XM “The Megyn Kelly Show” that it was a “terrible move.”

“This is a terrible move by Fox, and it’s a great thing for Tucker Carlson,” Kelly said. “I don’t know what drove Fox News to make this decision, and it was clearly Fox News’ decision because they are not letting him say goodbye. That’s my supposition.” Megyn Kelly tweeted her thoughts on the matter as well.

It appears that FOX News is destroying itself, maybe for money, just like Drudge did in 2017. They too will soon be nonrelevant.

This is a spiritual war. Truth always wins.