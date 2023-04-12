Florida Middle School Teacher Arrested For Holding Violent ‘Fight Club’ For Sixth Grade Girls in Her Classroom

A Florida middle school teacher has been arrested for holding a violent “fight club” for sixth-grade girls in her classroom.

Angel Footman, 23, is a teacher at Griffin Middle School in Tallahassee and has been charged with four counts of “contributing to the delinquency of a minor” for encouraging and promoting fights in her classroom.

Local station WCTV reports that court documents note “a School Resource Deputy was alerted on March 24 that students were being allowed to fight in 23-year-old Angel Footman’ classroom. School administrators were also shown videos purported to show several of the alleged fights taking place between March 22 and March 23.”

“According to the documents, several sixth-grade girls told detectives that they participated in planned fights during school hours, and they allege they were invited back for additional fights,” the report continued.

The girls also said the teacher had rules: “30 seconds, no screaming, no yelling, no phones.”

According to the probable cause affidavit obtained by the station, a detective reviewed videos in which Footman was seen sitting at her desk during the fights and saying things like “no screaming, no nothing” and “stop pulling hair.”

Footman claimed she was not organizing the fights — but did not intervene, call for help, or report any of them to school officials.

The Leon County Sheriff’s Office took the disgraced teacher into custody on Friday. She is scheduled to be arraigned on May 4.

It is unclear if her employment has been terminated by the school.

The Gateway Pundit has reached out to Griffin Middle School officials and will update this story if more information is provided.