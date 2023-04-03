Florida Father Charged with First-Degree Murder After His Toddler Found in Mouth of Alligator



Thomas Mosley

Florida – The body of a missing 2-year-old boy was found in the mouth of an alligator Friday evening, St. Petersburg Police said.

21-year-old Thomas Mosley was charged with 2 counts of first-degree murder for the deaths of his wife, Pashun Jeffrey and son, Taylen Mosley.

Pashun Jeffrey was found stabbed to death in her apartment on Thursday after family members asked the building manager to conduct a welfare check.

It is unclear how Taylen Mosley died.



Pashun Jeffery (L), Taylen Mosley

NBC News reported:

A missing Florida 2-year-old whose mother was discovered slain in her apartment was found Friday in the jaws of an alligator, St. Petersburg police said. The child’s father has been charged with murder. A detective shot and killed the alligator, Police Chief Anthony Holloway said. “We didn’t want to find him this way, but at least we can bring some closure to that family now,” Holloway said at a news conference. Taylen Mosley had been missing since Thursday, when his mother Pashun Jeffery, 20, was found killed in her apartment, police have said. She had been stabbed multiple times, Holloway said Friday.

More from NBC News: