“F**k Catholics” – Biden Regime Offers Sweetheart Deal to Trans Terrorist Who Vandalized Catholic Church and Assaulted Church Worker

The Biden regime never fails to demonstrate how how much they loathe Christians, particularly Catholics.
On Wednesday, Fox News exclusively reported the Department of Injustice cut a sweetheart plea agreement with a 31-year-old trans terrorist named Maeve Nota.
After the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, Fox News revealed Nota went on a violent, drunken rampage and specifically targeted St. Louise Catholic Church in Bellevue, Washington.
Nota destroyed the church’s glass doors by throwing rocks and spray-painted the walls with several profane messages. These messages included “F— Catholics,” “rot in your fake hell,” “kid groomers,” and “woman haters.”
After a church worker confronted Nota, he spray-painted the worker across the face.
He also smashed a police car before finally turning himself in.
Despite these psychopathic actions, the Regime believes he should receive precisely zero jail time. This is the exact opposite of how they treat Christians and pro-lifers.
The Gateway Pundit previously reported on the horrific abuse of Mark Houck by the Biden Regime.
The father of seven and pro-life warrior was arrested last year in Pennsylvania by 25-30 FBI agents for protecting his son from crude actions reportedly made against his son by an abortion escort.
As The Gateway Pundit’s Joe Hoft reported, the FBI charged into their house with guns pointed at them and their children – their babies – and took their father away on bogus charges.
The Regime wanted to throw him in prison for 11 years for simply protecting his son against the deranged abortion worker. Fortunately, a jury found Houck not guilty of the garbage charges.
Fox News reported:
President Biden’s Justice Department offered what critics are calling a sweetheart plea deal to a vandal who admitted to defacing a Catholic church with profane graffiti, destroying a statue of the Virgin Mary, assaulting a church worker, and resisting arrest.
A plea agreement reviewed by Fox News Digital shows that the DOJ recommends zero jail time for the perp, Maeve Nota, a 31-year-old transgender individual who vandalized the St. Louise Catholic Church in Bellevue, Washington, following Roe v. Wade’s overturning last June.
It is very clear that the Biden Justice Department has politicized and weaponized the FACE Act to go after pro-life Christians praying outside of abortion clinics like Mark Houck while turning a blind eye to violent felons terrorizing and badly damaging Catholic churches like Maeve Nota, Mike Davis, founder of the Article III Project, told Fox News Digital.
The Biden Justice Department tried to put Houck in prison for 11 years for defending his son while recommending no jail time for Nota after this deranged trans terrorist badly damaged a Catholic church, fought with the police, assaulted a church employee, and scared the hell out of a little old lady praying.
Nota smashed two glass doors with rocks and spray-painted the church’s outside walls with messages that read, “F— Catholics,” “rot in your fake hell,” “kid groomers,” and “woman haters,” among several other messages.
A church staff member was spray-painted across their face while attempting to chase Nota away.
When officers located Nota, police said he used a backpack full of spray paint cans to smash the police vehicle before turning himself in.
Nota appeared intoxicated during the arrest and was said to be angry about the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe. v. Wade the week before the incident, investigators previously told KOMO News.
According to filings from early March, Biden’s Justice Department hit Nota with destruction of religious property, a misdemeanor that can carry up to one year in prison and $100,000 in fines.
A week later, however, a previously unreported plea agreement between the Justice Department, Nota, and his attorney shows that they will recommend no jail time and three years of probation at the time of his sentencing on June 2.