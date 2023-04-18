Fed Persecution of Conservative Catholics Will Involve Infiltration, Says Lawyer Who Uncovered FBI Infiltration Playbook

Utah Attorney Jesse Trentadue has been fighting the federal government in court for 28 years since the suspicious death of his brother in the aftermath of the 1995 Oklahoma City bombing. Trentadue suspects his brother was killed in a violent interrogation that was later ruled a suicide despite significant evidence suggesting federal agents murdered him 28 years ago.

As part of documenting his brother’s death, Trentadue has regularly issued Freedom of Information Act requests to obtain documents and files, and in the process uncovered a series of major federal procedures for the systemic infiltration of American institutions, political organizations, Congress, judicial staff, defense counsels, politicians, media outlets, that has previously gone unnoticed.

This system is known within the Federal Bureau of Investigation as the “Sensitive Informant Program” and relates to high-level, highly placed, individuals who regularly provide compromising confidential information to the national police force.

Trentadue shared the FBI manual for handling “confidential informants” with the Gateway Pundit that would govern the management of these spies within organizations. It makes quite clear, even through copious unnecessary deletions and redactions, that sources are recruited to spy on their coworkers, subordinates, and others within their workplace.

Trentadue warns that the signals that the FBI is targeting Catholic Churches for prosecution is a strong signal that they will use this process to target and identify key sources in high places to compromise the Church.

What’s being reported right now Is that the FBI is merely developing sources in traditional Catholic Churches, according to this story at Fox. But Trentadue says what they are doing behind the scenes, away from any oversight or scrutiny, is likely much worse. Instead of just collecting information, he says, they actively encourage their spies to commit crimes to justify prosecutions.

According to Trentadue: “In 2012, my friend Roger Charles and I discovered that the FBI had a secret surveillance program known as the “Sensitive Informant Program” that was not designed to target either actual violations of federal law or even suspected violations of federal law. It was far more sinister because the objective was to recruit confidential informants who are in the most senior roles in the media, Congress, and among the clergy. They even recruit White House staff and defense attorneys for this program.”

“A surveillance program like this is simply spying, and in many cases is a violation of both the law and the Constitution,” says Trentadue.

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) has already warned that he’s uncovered the Richmond, Virginia FBI admitting they are already utilizing undercover agents to infiltrate conservative Catholic circles.

Part of what Trentadue has uncovered also involves the “PATCON” operation, where FBI undercover agents go in and entrap individuals using violence in order to give the government the authority to prosecute large classes of people with little to no due process protections.

“The Sensitive Informant Program poses perhaps the greatest internal threat to democracy in this Country since the Civil War, and I believe that it is a key component in the current political weaponization of the FBI. That Program is still alive and well is obvious from recent revelations by the House Judiciary Committee that the FBI has informants embedded in the Catholic Church and Congress.”

Trentadue adds, “House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jordan needs to wake the hell up and see the big picture, which is that the Committee’s revelations about FBI informants being placed in the Catholic Church and Congress is just the tip of the iceberg!”

The FBI declined to comment for this article.