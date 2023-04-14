FBI Behind Plot to Blow Up Governor Ralph Northam – Used Elderly Vietnam Veteran in Diabolical Plot to Bomb VA Gov

by


Former Governor Ralph Northam

It appears Chris Wray’s FBI may be the largest terrorist organization in America today.

Back in the spring of 2020, the FBI was recruiting innocent Americans hoping to entrap them in their disgusting terrorist plots.

The FBI and Chris Wray even planned a bomb attack on the far left Virginia Governor Ralph Northam.

Radix Verum recently interviewed Adam Fox who is serving time in prison after Chris Wray’s FBI set up several men in Michigan in a plot to kidnap Gretchen Whitmer.  The FBI hatched the plot, planned the plot, paid for the plot and led the plot.  Today Adam Fox is serving time for being unlucky enough to be caught up in this wicked FBI terrorist plot.

