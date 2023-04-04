“Fascist, Obliging Xenophobic Nazis!” – Fox News Surrounded by Rabid Left-Wing Protestors in NYC (VIDEO)

President Trump will be arraigned on Tuesday afternoon after a Manhattan grand jury indicted him on 34 felony counts.

Trump’s lawyers haven’t seen the charging documents yet.

However, DA Alvin Bragg’s office leaked the contents of the charging documents to CNN and Yahoo’s Michael Isikoff.

Trump supporters and rabid leftists clashed outside of the courthouse on Tuesday ahead of Trump’s arraignment.

“Fascist, obliging xenophobic nazis!” the leftist shouted.

Trump’s motorcade left Trump Tower at 1:15 ET.

