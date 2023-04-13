Far-Left Protesters Flood Florida State Capitol, Throw Objects at Lawmakers as Legislature Votes to Ban Abortion After 6 Weeks (VIDEO)

Occupy Tallahassee protesters flooded the Florida State Capitol on Thursday as lawmakers voted to ban abortion after 6 weeks.

The far-left protesters threw paper and stickers at lawmakers before the legislature voted on the new abortion legislation.

Florida Governor DeSantis is expected to sign the new abortion bill into law.

The protesters also entered the House gallery and interrupted an official proceeding.

Isn’t this an insurrection?

VIDEO:

BREAKING—Occupy Tallahassee abortion rights activists shutdown House of Reps by throwing papers and propaganda onto the floor. Democrat lawmakers @Robin_Bartleman @AngieNixon @RepMKRG and others appear to condone the disruption. Planned event? pic.twitter.com/BqhyacWNJS — Javier Manjarres (@JavManjarres) April 13, 2023

Far-left protesters threw garbage at the lawmakers as they voted on amendments.

WATCH:

WATCH: Leftwing activists throw garbage at lawmakers while they’re voting on amendments to bills pic.twitter.com/UPAa2ddoHy — Brendon Leslie (@BrendonLeslie) April 13, 2023

The Sargent at Arms cleared the protesters out of the House gallery.