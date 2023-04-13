Far-Left Protesters Flood Florida State Capitol, Throw Objects at Lawmakers as Legislature Votes to Ban Abortion After 6 Weeks (VIDEO)

by

Occupy Tallahassee protesters flooded the Florida State Capitol on Thursday as lawmakers voted to ban abortion after 6 weeks.

The far-left protesters threw paper and stickers at lawmakers before the legislature voted on the new abortion legislation.

Florida Governor DeSantis is expected to sign the new abortion bill into law.

The protesters also entered the House gallery and interrupted an official proceeding.

Isn’t this an insurrection?

VIDEO:

Far-left protesters threw garbage at the lawmakers as they voted on amendments.

WATCH:

The Sargent at Arms cleared the protesters out of the House gallery.

Submit additional information.
Photo of author
Cristina Laila

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.