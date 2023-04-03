Far Left Finnish President and Immature Party Girl Soundly Defeated in Parliamentary Elections by Right-Wing National Coalition Party

Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin was one of the youngest leaders on the global stage today. She was also a far-left narcissist and a national disaster.

Sanna Marin was a hardliner on the Ukraine War. She says Ukraine represents Western values. Last week Ukraine arrested one of the top Orthodox priests in the country. Only government approved churches are allowed in Ukraine today – sort of like in China.

Back in August video leaked of Sanna Marin partying with celebrity friends.

She was urged to take a drug test after videos of her partying it up with her celebrity friends leaked online.

The 36-year-old has defended the footage and insisted that she was not on drugs when the videos were taken.

Finland’s Prime Minister @MarinSanna is in the headlines after a video of her partying was leaked today. She has previously been criticized for attending too many music festivals & spending too much on partying instead of ruling. The critics say it’s not fitting for a PM. pic.twitter.com/FbOhdTeEGw — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) August 17, 2022

After the footage leaked, Finnish Member of Parliament Mikko Kärnä, from Marin’s coalition partner Centre Party, publicly called for Marin to be drug tested.

On Sunday Sanna Marin was shellacked in the national elections and conceded to the rightwing National Coalition Party (NCP).

CNN reported:

Finland’s left-wing Prime Minister Sanna Marin conceded defeat on Sunday in the Nordic country’s parliamentary election as the opposition right-wing National Coalition Party (NCP) claimed victory in a tightly fought contest. The pro-business NCP was expected to win 48 of the 200 seats in parliament, narrowly ahead of the nationalist Finns Party with 46 seats and Marin’s Social Democrats on 43 seats, justice ministry election data showed with all ballots counted. “We got the biggest mandate,” NCP leader Petteri Orpo said in a speech to followers, vowing to “fix Finland” and its economy. He will get the first chance at forming a coalition to obtain majority in parliament as Marin’s era as prime minister was expected to end… …Marin, 37, the world’s youngest prime minister when she took office in 2019, is considered by fans around the globe as a millennial role model for progressive new leaders, but at home she has faced criticism for her partying and her government’s public spending.

Another crazy leftist was dethroned tonight. Even Scandanavian countries are rejecting the failed policies of the socialist left.