Famed Leftist Attorney Finds a Way to Deal with Young Unhinged Marxist Law Students Who Disrupted Federal Judge After He Was Invited to Speak at Stanford

in early March, Stanford University law students invited US Fifth Circuit Judge Kyle Duncan to speak at the university. It was a setup. When Judge Duncan arrived the young Marxists screamed at the federal judge, harassed him, shut down his speech, and threatened his children.

School officials allowed law students to berate and shout down a federal judge who was invited to speak at the university.

Students made it impossible for him to speak and he had to be escorted by Federal Marshals from the building.

Marxist @Stanford official and allied student leftists intimidate, berate and shout down federal judge. Who is running this school? Should anti-free speech woke universities receive any federal taxpayer funds? pic.twitter.com/O2ET2smNH1 — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) March 11, 2023

Judge Duncan later told The Free Beacon, “If enough of these kids get into the legal profession, the rule of law will descend into barbarism.”

Judge Duncan said protesters behaved like “dog shit.”

Now a famed leftist attorney is threatening to go after the unruly law students.

John Banzhaf, the infamous leftist attorney who went after Nixon and Trump says he will file a bar complaint against the Stanford students who shut down US District Court Judge Kyle Duncan during a campus speech. Banshaf’s plans will delay the disruptor’s bar exam and would put a blemish on their career.

Banzhaf, a committed leftist, wants the students in the video identified so that he can be dealt with.

