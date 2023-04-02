“F** You!” Trans Individuals Launch Violent, Bloody Assault on Canadian Conservative Activist During Rally – Vancouver Police Tell Major Lie About Incident Afterwards (VIDEO)

Another day, another disturbing incident involving a “transgender” individuals.

A popular Canadian conservative activist named Chris Elston aka “Billboard Chris” was violently assaulted at a pro-trans rally in Vancouver, Canada Friday by multiple crazed activists.

Elston posted several videos of the disturbing altercation between him and deranged rally attendees, which happened in a local Vancouver neighborhood according to Fox News.

The first video shows Elston arriving to join a friend who was debating a pro-trans “ally” dressed in camo. As soon as Elston arrived with microphone and camera, multiple pro-trans people attacked him.

One “protester” began scribbling on him with a pink marker.

WATCH:

Billboard Chris assaulted pic.twitter.com/5pxEZSYtdH — Dan Dicks (@DanDicksPFT) March 31, 2023

Elston ends up getting cut on the nose and is bleeding.

A second video captured a far more vicious attack on Elston. The instigator is a deranged biological male dressed up as a woman.

Elston was giving an interview when the psycho approached him starts screaming “”You suck. F**k you. F**K you, you’re not wanted. F**k you. You’re a f**king idiot. F**k you!”

Multiple people joined in the f**k you chants. Then the trans individual violently assaulted Chris.

VIDEO:

Another angle of the assault on me today. Police did nothing. The investigating officer says I instigated, and she told me it was a mutual fight. pic.twitter.com/rCQZyntjSY — Billboard Chris 🇨🇦🇺🇸 (@BillboardChris) April 1, 2023

The police stood around while all this happened and did absolutely nothing.

Then they lied about the whole incident claiming Elston started it!

An independent journalist interviewed the investigating officer after the assault and she falsely claimed Elston was screaming at the activists. The officer also said the billboard signs Elston was wearing incited the violence.

Vancouver Police lie about Billboard Chris and claim he was “screaming” at the trans militants and that he had it coming because his sign incited their violence. pic.twitter.com/gIil7horGi — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) April 1, 2023

The officer may have been lying to obfuscate a more sinister truth: she thoroughly enjoyed watching Elston get violently attacked by these activists.

Look at these photos. She is laughing and smirking throughout.

I noticed something VERY interesting about THIS specific officer just prior to, during, and after your assault. I thought your attorneys and her superiors might be interested in seeing it as well. Notice the joy and excitement on her face as this is going down. Continued… pic.twitter.com/OPpM0OjKtv — 🍊 🍊 🍊 🍊 MrsLibertyBelle pronouns: bad/bitch (@MrsLibertyBell1) April 1, 2023

The entire interaction is nothing but this officer laughing and smiling as @BillboardChris is assaulted. This is her as he is getting thrown to the ground by a violent mob. pic.twitter.com/TCiYGt4XzO — Ryan Davis (@DeulonTV) April 1, 2023

Elston announced after the assaults he is planning on suing the Vancouver Police Department for their dereliction of duty.

I need to sue the VPD. I have to. The assault on our kids can’t continue, and the police enabling anarchy and violence can’t continue either. What a surreal day. If you can help me, I greatly appreciate your support.https://t.co/iaBrWh2XMB — Billboard Chris 🇨🇦🇺🇸 (@BillboardChris) April 1, 2023

He also said Tucker Carlson will be interviewing him Monday night to discuss the violent assaults and the terrible response by the Vancouver police. This should prove an intriguing watch.

I’ll be on Tucker Carlson Monday night to discuss the assaults against me by violent trans activists, and the terrible response by Vancouver Police. — Billboard Chris 🇨🇦🇺🇸 (@BillboardChris) April 1, 2023

Let’s hope Elston gets proper justice and the public heat forces the Vancouver police to conduct a real investigation.