EXCLUSIVE: Some Key Questions Surrounding the FOX News Settlement with Dominion Voting Machines

Many people are wondering why FOX News settled with Dominion Voting Machines for $787 million in a defamation case yesterday. Here are some questions about this settlement.

We don’t know why FOX settled and we have a list of questions related to why they would.

1. The most obvious question about this settlement is why did FOX settle for such an astronomical amount. This is a lot of money. Did FOX really believe that this was the best they could do? The remaining questions surround this first question.

2. For the most part per many Trump supporters’ position, FOX did very little after November 3rd to say much about the election at all. A number of FOX news viewers were very upset with FOX on election night and never watched them since. So what actually did FOX say that was so terrible?

3. It’s not a crime to report the news. Media outlets often share what others report. Why would FOX feel that their duty to report the news was not a strong defense in this case? FOX and its hosts have the right to their own opinions and are permitted to conduct investigations even if they don’t believe it’s legit. But if the public believes it, FOX has the right to report the news.

4. Why did FOX News and its attorneys believe they would lose their argument that they did not mean to defame Dominion? This is a difficult barrier to meet in any suit similar to this one. Actual malice is the standard that Dominion had to meet. Evidently, FOX’s lawyers felt that Dominion would win at trial?

5. Why did FOX not rely on the facts from its discovery? Eric Coomer, the former executive of Dominion, and many others had issues with the system, saying “our sh*t is just riddled with bugs”. Is that not totally damning in this case?

6. Why did FOX News not rely on the information available on Dominion discovered and reported by The Gateway Pundit and other publications before and after the 2020 Election?

6a. We know from the New Mexico audit after the 2020 Election that the Dominion Auditing Machines can fill in ballots.

6b. We know from Tennessee and New Mexico that an erroneous code was found on Dominion voting machines. This came after the machines were reportedly certified.

6c. We know that Professor J. Alex Halderman, from the University of Michigan, audited Dominion Voting Machines in Georgia after the 2020 Election, and corrupt Obama Judge Totenberg will not to this day release this report. (Why did FOX News not demand to see this report?)

The government agency, CISA, released a report that was in response to the issues identified in the Halderman report (that we are not allowed to see). We know this because a CISA report says so:

J. Alex Halderman, University of Michigan, and Drew Springall, Auburn University, reported these vulnerabilities to CISA.

The CISA report then lists a number of significant issues with the Dominion election system used in the 2020 Election in Georgia.

Professor Halderman gave a presentation in 2019 where he described the many issues with voting systems used in US elections. Why did FOX News attorneys not reach out to Halderman?

7. Why would FOX not demand an audit of the Dominion system by subject matter experts before agreeing to anything? This wouldn’t cost even a million dollars. Time after time Dominion and the government worked together to prevent audits of Dominion software after the election. In the corporate world, you wouldn’t think of certifying an audit without thoroughly analyzing the software impacting the scope of the audit. Why is this happening with any elections in the US?

8. Why would FOX News not go to court and present these issues and more? We may never know what their rationale was for the settlement. Regardless, the left loves the news.

The settlement supports the narrative that the 2020 election was legit when in actuality it never should have been certified (see my books on this subject).

The 2020 Election was uncertifiable for many, many reasons. FOX paying hundreds of millions to Dominion can’t change that fact.