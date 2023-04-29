Exclusive: Oath Keepers Founder Stewart Rhodes Speaks with Gateway Pundit in First Interview Since Guilty Verdict of Seditious Conspiracy by DC Kangaroo Court

In late November 2022, Washington DC jurors reached a guilty verdict in the garbage “seditious conspiracy” charges against Stewart Rhodes in the Oath Keepers Trial.

The DC juries found EVERY SINGLE Trump supporter guilty in their disgusting and unconstitutional criminal proceedings against honest Americans who were caught up in the violence on January 6.

Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes NEVER went inside the US Capitol. He never instructed anyone to go inside the US Capitol. And he was unarmed as were all of his Oath Keepers associates that day. There was no plan to enter the US Capitol. The prosecution was a sham. The jury was a pool of DC Communists and unhinged leftwing activists.

The Oath Keepers were in DC to offer security for the several rallies planned on January 5th and 6th.

This was such a horrible travesty of justice!

On Friday The Gateway Pundit’s Jim Hoft spoke with Stewart Rhodes for the first time since his guilty verdict in November. Stewart will be sentenced in late May. Rhodes is now being held in Lewisburg with about 28 other Jan. 6 political prisoners. This comes after the US government kept him in isolation for 22 hours a day with no sunlight for an entire year. The US government is NOT your friend.

Stewart explained how the DOJ is using private speech to indict innocent Trump supporters with excessive charges. “It’s been fully weaponized. And in our case, in my case in particular, in other cases as well, it’s the free speech of the defendant is used as evidence against them. It’s like Alice in Wonderland. Crazy. So your statements about the election, your statements about Biden, your statements about Black Lives Matter, your opposition to antifa, any of those statements are fair game to be shown to the jury.”

Stewart explained how the government used his writings to indict him on seditious conspiracy, “I didn’t go inside. I didn’t tell anyone else to go inside. They found no statement by me, either verbal or written no witness testified on the stand that I said, Go inside, or I said, we’re here to stop the certification. It just doesn’t exist. They did not present that. All they did is present my open letters to President Trump and my open letters to the American people stating that President Trump needs to vote the Insurrection Act and use his power as Commander in Chief to declassify the dirty secrets to go and seize evidence. Use all the powers he has under the Constitution as Commander in Chief and the Chief Executive to expose corruption and criminality in our government. That’s what I was encouraging to do.”

The DC court found him guilty of seditious conspiracy. “The charges against me and most of my codefendants were seditious conspiracy, and I was found guilty of that, which is absurd, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, I was found not guilty of that, which tells you something, right? Obstruction of an official proceeding, I was found guilty of even though I was on the outside of the building, on the grass, not inside, and conspiracy to impede members of Congress, not guilty. So they found me not guilty of conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, not guilty of conspiracy to impede members of Congress, but still guilty of citizens conspiracy. And that’s why I say it’s based entirely on my constitutionally protected free speech.”

Stewart insists the Democrats in DC are going to indict President Trump as their ultimate target.

Listen to the entire call here. Stewart opened up on his case and the next steps in clearing himself from this political prosecution. Stewart Rhodes calls this what it is – a communist assault on the opposition party.