EXCLUSIVE: Nina Jankowitz Neglects to Openly Share Her Connections to Numerous State Actors and Non-Profits – Is This Misinformation?

One year ago in April of 2022, the Biden regime announced the creation of the Disinformation Governance Board with a lunatic in charge. Today we can report that there is more to this lunatic than meets the eye.

Nina Jankowicz hit the spotlight last year at this time as she was elevated to the head of a newly created Disinformation Governance Board.

Her career was in peril when one of her videos hit Twitter and it was not disinformation. Jankowicz filmed herself singing a bizarre song about what she labeled disinformation which was more likely the truth to the tune of Mary Poppins’s “supercalifragilisticexpialidocious”. Who was this idiot to tell us what is true or not?

But as we looked further into Jankowicz we found a more sinister background.

Currently, Jankowicz is an Adjunct Professor at Syracuse University’s Maxwell School of Citizenship & Public Affairs:

Nina Jankowicz is an internationally-recognized expert on disinformation and democratization. Her debut book, How to Lose the Information War (Bloomsbury 2020), was named a New Statesman 2020 book of the year; The New Yorker called it “a persuasive new book on disinformation as a geopolitical strategy.” Her second book, How to Be A Woman Online (Bloomsbury 2022), an examination of online abuse and disinformation and tips for fighting back, was deemed “essential” by Publisher’s Weekly. Jankowicz’s expertise spans the public, private, and academic sectors. She has advised governments, international organizations, and tech companies; testified before the United States Congress, UK Parliament, and European Parliament; and led accessible, actionable research about the effects of disinformation on women, minorities, democratic activists, and freedom of expression around the world. Jankowicz has extensive media experience, with writing published in many major American newspapers and magazines, including The New York Times, The Washington Post, and The Atlantic. She is a regular guest on major radio and television programs such as the PBS Newshour, CNN’s Fareed Zakaria GPS and Amanpour, the BBC World Service, and NPR’s All Things Considered. Between 2017-2022, Jankowicz held fellowships at the Wilson Center, where she was affiliated with the Kennan Institute and the Science and Technology Innovation Program. In 2016-17, she advised the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry on disinformation and strategic communications under the auspices of a Fulbright-Clinton Public Policy Fellowship. Prior to her Fulbright grant, she managed democracy assistance programs to Russia and Belarus at the National Democratic Institute. Jankowicz holds a Master’s degree from the Center for Eurasian, Russian, and East European Studies at Georgetown University’s School of Foreign Service. She is a proud alumna of Bryn Mawr College, where she studied Political Science and Russian and graduated magna cum laude. She is fluent in Russian and speaks proficient Ukrainian and Polish. In her spare time, Jankowicz enjoys acting in local musical theater productions and hiking. She lives outside of Washington, DC with her husband, son, dog, and cat.

But there is more to Jankowicz’s resume. While spending time in Ukraine as a Clinton Fulbright Scholar in 2014, she created a fitness blog. The site has been removed by can still be seen on the Wayback Machine. What’s notable is that Sweatingit.net was in place from 2012 to 2015. This timing is coincident with the Maidan revolution in Ukraine. Apparently, Jankowicz was in Ukraine at the time of the 2014 Maidan revolution.

Jankowicz also was the sole proprietor of a political strategy firm called Sophias Strategies LLC which does not have an EIN and can only be located on the wayback machine. This LLC was inactivated in January of 2023.

Her LLC has a GSA number for receiving U.S. Government grants, but she also was paid by three foreign nonprofits at the time she worked for the DHS.

The Centre for Information Resilience is out of the UK and it says who is paying its bills.

Yes. We have received grants from the UK government’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, the U.S. State Department, USAID and Australia’s Department for Foreign Affairs and Trade. All funding was for specific projects related to our mission to investigate human rights abuses, war crimes and disinformation.

NDI has a number of top Democrats on its board. Former Democrat Speaker Tom Daschle is the Chairman of the Board which includes Stacey Abrams, Donna Brazile, and Michael McFaul.

Sayara is similar to the Center for Information Resilience. NDI and USAID are two of its partners.

The Althea Group (AG) is in the healthcare space.

Crowdsource the Truth published a video exposing these details and suggesting that Jankowicz should be registered as a foreign agent under 22 U.S.C. 611 (FARA) on May 16, 2022, she resigned and the board was dissolved on May 18, 2022.

TGP reported that Jankowicz registered as a foreign agent on November 18, 2022, and the Centre for Information Resilience announced she was working for them.

Who was Jankowicz working for in Ukraine and what did she do during the Maidan revolution in Ukraine that toppled the Russian-leaning regime? Also, who is she working for now and does she still make crazy videos of Mary Poppins’s songs?

The profile of Nina Jankowicz could be classified as misinformation due to the number of items missing from her profile. Why was she ever elevated to the Head of the disinformation role in the Biden Administration?