Exclusive Interview: Kari Lake Discusses Her Stolen Election, SLAMS Uniparty RINOs Who Refuse to Talk About Election Fraud

Kari Lake discussed election integrity and her ongoing fight against stolen elections with The Gateway Pundit correspondent Jordan Conradson last Friday in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, following a Good Friday Prayer Breakfast event with conservative actor and author Kevin Sorbo.

Lake held three events in Iowa with massive attendance. More than 600 Patriots and Christians showed up to her Good Friday event.

The Gateway Pundit reported on Lake’s event in Iowa City across the street from the liberal University of Iowa, where transgender flags lined the streets. Still, Lake pulled in a massive crowd and overfilled the room. One angry leftist, who was possibly paid to do it, interrupted her event near the university, screaming, “f*ck you,” but he ran away when Kari invited him on stage to debate her.

The central theme of these events was election integrity. Lake urged Patriots to participate in the Iowa Caucuses and ask candidates where they stand on election integrity following the stolen 2020 and 2022 elections. She told the crowds that President Trump is likely the only candidate willing to speak about the fraud in our elections, which is true.

From Lake’s Nevada, Iowa event:

Republican voters must ask Nikki, Vivek, Asa, Ron, & President Trump where they stand on election integrity. Ask them this question: "Was the 2022 Election in Arizona stolen? What about 2020?" We deserve to know which candidates are willing to be honest about our elections. pic.twitter.com/PutrXxoI35 — Kari Lake (@KariLake) April 7, 2023

Republicans across the Country know that the elections are rigged and compromised, but the GOP and some Republican politicians refuse to talk about it. Instead, they contend that the GOP can’t keep talking about the past and they need to find the right candidates to win elections.

But, the GOP has had the right candidates who would win if the elections were free and fair.

The Gateway Pundit has reported extensively on Kari Lake’s lawsuit to overturn the rigged Midterm election in Arizona and the stonewalling by Maricopa County RINOs and the courts.

Recently, the Arizona Supreme Court sent the erroneously dismissed signature verification fraud count in Kari Lake’s lawsuit back to the trial court for further review. Despite the state’s highest Court’s order, Maricopa County still refuses to comply with legal public records requests for ballot envelope signatures.

Additionally, The Gateway Pundit reported that illegitimate Governor Katie Hobbs vetoed another bill last week that would designate her own Secretary of State’s July 2020 Signature Verification Guide as the minimum requirement for the comparison of signatures on mail-in ballot envelopes.

After vetoing a bill to add minimum standards that she wrote herself, one can only assume that Katie Hobbs wants to further weaken the standards for election security.

Conradson and Lake discussed the stolen election in Arizona, the importance of election integrity, and reelecting President Trump to return our Country to greatness.

Watch below: