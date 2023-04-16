EXCLUSIVE: GA Gov Kemp, Who Certified Fraudulent 2020 Election in State, Now Creating a New GOP Where Trump Supporters Will Have No Voice

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp certified the fraudulent and uncertifiable 2020 Election in Georgia. Then after doing that he somehow pulled off a 2022 primary win. Now he wants to create a new GOP Party that will eliminate permanently anyone threatening the Good Old Boys in the party.

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp certified the 2020 Election in the state that was uncertifiable. Hundreds of thousands of ballots showed up after election day in 2020, giving Joe Biden the lead three days after the election by 12,000 votes. Kemp certified these results, no questions asked.

At that moment Americans learned that Georgia, with its corrupt governor and corrupt Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, was being run by individuals who weren’t honoring their oath to protect the Constitution.

President Trump’s auditor, and a Georgia Senator and former judge – William Ligon, identified tens of thousands of ballot issues, but Raffensperger and Kemp ignored these issues. Raffensperger promised President Trump to get back to his auditor during the now infamous phone call that he held with President Trump but he lied, he never has.

Watching these two corrupt actors steal the 2020 Presidential election in Georgia from President Trump and the people of Georgia, GOP members decided to do something about it.

Many good Americans in Georgia showed up at GOP meetings across the state and ran to replace those in the party who helped put in place corrupt actors like Kemp and Raffensperger.

In response, Kemp wants to create his own corrupt version of the GOP in Georgia. Recently, Kemp shared the following.

Kemp is looking for a divorce from the official state party, and he wants his donors to go with him: Gov. Brian Kemp took his most significant step yet to break from the Georgia GOP and bolster his own growing political network, telling high-dollar donors that the 2022 midterm was a sign “we can no longer rely on the traditional party infrastructure to win in the future.” His remarks came Wednesday at an Atlanta luncheon for the Georgians First Leadership Committee, a fundraising vehicle created by a Kemp-backed law that can tap unlimited contributions. . . . Kemp is expanding the committee’s mission. He’s hired veteran staffers to lead the organization and told donors Wednesday he now wants to “build on our victories” from November.

Good Americans and Trump supporters are taking back the party so corrupt Kemp is pushing this new GOP in Georgia.

In Cherokee County, just north of Atlanta, a very red county, good Americans attended meetings throughout the county at the lowest level and they brought a lot of fellow good Americans with them and they replaced the old GOP with good Americans who support free and fair elections. These individuals replaced leadership roles at the lowest level and now they run the party in the county, not Kemp-aligned GOP sycophants.

In response, Kemp is reportedly creating his new GOP and labeling it the Cherokee County Republican Coalition. They now have a website. This group is also registered with the state as a non-profit.

It’s believed that Kemp is trying to change the county and/or state GOP’s charter to prevent good Americans from joining ranks and removing crooked politicians like Kemp and Raffensperger from office. The new charter will quietly include wording to protect Kemp and his ilk.

Corrupt people do what corrupt people do.