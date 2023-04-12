“Evacuate Immediately” – Japan Warns Residents to Seek Shelter Following North Korean Missile Launch…. DEVELOPING

Japan warned residents of Hokkaido to seek shelter following North Korea’s latest missile launch.

The Japanese government told the residents to “evacuate immediately.”

According to reports, the missile is expected to fall near the northern part of the island around 8 am local time (Thursday).

The Japan Times reported:

Japan urged residents of Hokkaido to seek immediate shelter on Thursday after North Korea launched at least one apparent ballistic missile, the Prime Minister’s Office said.

The country’s J-Alert warning system was activated at about 7:55 a.m., about 20 minutes after the launch, with residents urged to take shelter either inside buildings or underground. The missile was expected to land near Japan’s northernmost prefecture around 8 a.m.

South Korea’s military also confirmed the launch of an unspecified missile.